Abu Dhabi, UAE : Trading and investing platform eToro announces today that it has launched its stock lending programme in the UAE, enabling local users to earn passive income by lending out their stocks.

“Expanding stock lending to the UAE reflects our commitment to providing our users with more ways to earn passive income. Local retail investors can now participate in a practice that was previously only available to institutions, helping them make their investments work harder,” said George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA.

Eligible eToro users can opt into the programme, at which point their entire portfolio of stock positions will be considered for lending. Participants will receive monthly payments equivalent to 50% of the net revenue that eToro earns and receives from our partners for these lending transactions. Once opted in, users will receive monthly statements detailing any income they have earned via stock lending.

Only whole-unit stock positions are eligible for lending, meaning that CFDs and fractional shares are excluded. Eligible shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share. Stocks with low market liquidity, high volatility and high demand are more likely to be borrowed and generate higher earnings. To mitigate risk, the loan will be backed by collateral exceeding the value of the securities lent, in the form of cash or high-quality liquid assets.

eToro users who lend their stock temporarily give ownership of the stocks to the borrower and lose voting rights while the stock is on loan. However, they can still receive dividends, sell the stocks or opt out of the programme at any time at no cost.

Notes to editors

To help users better understand the programme, users can find out how much income they could potentially earn as well as the associated risks from lending their stocks on the homepage when they log onto the platform.

Media contacts

pr@etoro.com

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors.

Disclaimers:

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

eToro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include:

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Regulation and Licence numbers

Middle East

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Registered Office and its principal place of business: Office 26 and 27, 25th floor, Al Sila Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.