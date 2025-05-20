Abu Dhabi: Trading and investing platform eToro has enhanced its long-term investing offering for users in the UK, Europe and the UAE by enabling recurring investments.

eToro users can now set up an automated repeat purchase of an asset at regular time intervals, helping users to consistently contribute towards their investment goals. By setting up a recurring investment plan, users can free up the time of placing manual orders. The new feature is available for stocks, ETFs, and cryptoassets.

"The launch of recurring investments is the latest example of eToro’s commitment to expanding its long-term investing offering. The feature is designed to help investors reduce the impact of volatility by maintaining a consistent investment strategy, regardless of market fluctuations. By setting up regular buy orders as part of their budget, investors can consistently contribute towards their investment goals.” explains Tuval Chomut, Chief Solutions Officer at eToro.

eToro’s recurring investments feature is available to eligible users in the UK, Europe and the UAE. Initial investment starts from USD$25, with a maximum of USD$5,000 per transaction and $25,000 in total transactions per month.

“Recurring investments are a key addition to our long-term investing offering, making it easier for users to build disciplined, sustainable strategies over time. This feature gives investors in the UAE a simple, automated way to stay consistent - no matter what the markets are doing. It’s another step forward in our mission to give people the tools they need to grow their wealth.” said George Naddaf, Managing Director MENA, eToro.

The addition of recurring investments is one of several recent launches from eToro. The platform has also unveiled a range of new portfolio tools designed to help users diversify and make more informed investment decisions. Recurring investments will also be available for stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.

About eToro:

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimer:

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Regulation and License numbers

Middle East

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Registered Office and its principal place of business: Office 26 and 27, 25th floor, Al Sila Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.