Etopia Group, one of the UK’s leading Modern Methods of Construction house builder, is commencing work in the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Backed by the Reuben Brothers, Etopia is expanding its operations overseas as well as delivering hundreds of homes in the UK for developers and housing associations.

In the USA, Etopia International is partnering with the United Way of Long Island to deliver a high-quality, all-electric, low-carbon model home. The Etopia Build System is a central feature of this project and a first-ever application of the Etopia building enclosure in North America.

Etopia is proud to partner with such a reputable charitable organization that is a national leader not only in high-performance homebuilding design and construction but also in workforce education. Through its E3 SmartBuild Training Center in partnership with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the United Way of Long Island also teaches scores of students each year in the craft of building science. Its skillful execution of design, construction, and training has earned the United Way of Long Island seven consecutive Housing Innovation Awards from the U.S. Department of Energy. Leveraging international expertise from the Etopia team and localized design and development services.

In Saudi Arabia, Etopia has partnered with SNASCO Holding, answering to the challenge to building sustainable housing in the region. This partnership is supporting the Saudi Arabian government’s strategy, encompassing a range of related issues: from advanced building materials and electromechanical systems to high performance thermal insulation allied to efficient air conditioning systems. Helping make tomorrow’s cities bigger, better and with sustainability built in.

SNASCO is setting a manufacturing facility which will produce ETOPIA’s building materials, with an output of around 500 villas per year (project is targeting an output of 2000 villas per year by 2026). The factory will be operational by Q4 of 2022.

Also, with SABIC, the partnership has completed the construction of a test building at the Home of Innovation in Riyadh. This initial building is the first sustainable GYM in the region and is being used as a showroom of the technology in the region, showcasing the high performance metrics that trademarks ETOPIA: fast and easy build, extraordinary temperature and noise insulation.

Ricardo Costa, Chief Innovation officer at SNASCO: “SNASCO is thrilled to be working with ETOPIA, supporting Saudi Arabia towards a sustainable future, and addressing housing shortage.

Saudi Arabia’s difficult weather conditions and housing market circumstances, have lead to a demand for high performance construction fabrics and advance build methodologies: lowering energy consumption, improving livability, and reducing the carbon footprint. “

Etopia Group Exec Director Alex Fink “We are thrilled to be expanding into the international market after such a successful period in the UK and other territories. We are exciting to be working with our partners in achieving growth in their regions and continuing our search for partners and pilot opportunities to deliver net zero ready sustainable homes globally.”

Alex Rius Head of Etopia International added, “It has been a rewarding experience collaborating with our partners in New York, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. We are currently the first SIPS build system having a presence on 4 continents. No other panelized build system has made such a global footprint to date. We are still looking to expand internationally and are looking for partners in further territories with the aim of being on all 6 continents by 2025. Etopia is one of the leading global panelized modern methods of construction build system.”

About Etopia International

Etopia International, a division of Project Etopia Group Limited, aims to deliver Etopia’s award winning, high performing, sustainable panelized build system globally. By integrating design, technologies, and systems, Etopia simplifies the process of achieving high-performance homes while ensuring comfort, wellness, and certainty at scale. Etopia International works with clients and partners across the globe to revolutionize the built environment and shape a sustainable future. The Etopia Build System is a combination of Etopia-made high-performance wall panels, smart technologies, and sustainable design to enable net zero, ESG certified homes.

Read more at: https://projectetopia.com/