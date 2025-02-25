Dubai: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) celebrated its team members who graduated from the 'National Development Programme' at the Dhaid Cultural Centre. The ceremony also honoured employees who earned prestigious professional certifications, including CFA, PMP, CIPS, and NEBOSH, reinforcing the company's commitment to workforce development.

More than 200 employees were recognised for completing the programme, alongside 23 who obtained professional certifications. The event also acknowledged internal mentors and partner institutions for their role in the success of these initiatives.

Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, highlighted the company's commitment to preparing a qualified workforce for future challenges in the water and energy sectors. He emphasised that these training programmes, including the National Development Programme and various certifications, are key to enhancing leadership capabilities and operational excellence.

He further stressed that investing in human capital strengthens competitiveness, ensures efficiency, and supports national participation in the sector. He also extended his gratitude to internal and external training partners for their contributions.

Shaikha Murad AlBlooshi, Senior Vice President of Human Capital and Administration, reaffirmed that EtihadWE's training initiatives align with modern professional needs and national priorities. She expressed confidence that the skills acquired through these programmes will support the company’s mission, in line with the ‘Year of Community’ theme.