Abu Dhabi: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat) on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress 2025, marking a new phase of collaboration that brings EmCan — the loyalty program — into the utilities sector. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Chairman of both EtihadWE and Emarat.

Through this partnership, EtihadWE becomes the first utility provider in the UAE to integrate with a loyalty platform. Customers can now earn EmCan points by paying their utility bills via EtihadWE’s digital platforms within five days of the bill issue date. Each qualifying payment earns 1,000 EmCan points — equivalent to AED 10 — redeemable at Emarat stations and across a wide network of partner outlets, including retail, dining, and lifestyle destinations across the UAE.

“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to innovation that delivers real value to our customers,” said Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE. “By turning everyday transactions like bill payments into rewarding experiences, we are deepening engagement and offering tangible benefits that strengthen trust and loyalty.”

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat, added: “Our collaboration with EtihadWE is a meaningful step in extending EmCan to essential public services. By rewarding routine actions, we make loyalty more relevant, accessible, and part of customers’ daily lives.”

The signing took place during EtihadWE’s participation at the World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi (27–29 May), where the company is showcasing key national projects shaping the future of the water and energy sectors:

Naqa’a Seawater Reverse Osmosis Plant: One of the world’s largest SWRO facilities, producing up to 250 million cubic metres of potable water annually using advanced technology. The plant operates with over 60% less energy than conventional systems.

Khuraijah Water Storage and Distribution Centre: With a total storage capacity of 180 million gallons across nine tanks, the centre uses gravity-fed distribution from its 80-metre elevation, saving about 36 million kilowatt-hours and over AED 16 million annually.

Distributed Solar System Project: In collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, this initiative enables customers to install rooftop solar panels and feed excess power into the grid in exchange for energy credits, reducing bills and supporting national clean energy goals.

AMI Smart Metering Project: A long-term program for full smart meter deployment across the Northern Emirates, enabling automatic readings, early fault detection, and improved operational efficiency.

EtihadWE’s participation at the Congress reaffirms its commitment to innovation and long-term sustainability — continuously advancing services that meet the evolving needs of communities across the UAE.