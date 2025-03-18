Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali: “We recognise the invaluable contributions of our strategic partners and remain committed to fostering sustainable partnerships built on innovation and long-term vision.”

Dubai: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) hosted its Third Strategic Partners Forum during a Ramadan Suhoor gathering at the historic Al Ali Fort in Umm Al Quwain. The event welcomed over 200 guests, including senior executives from major global and local companies that work closely with EtihadWE.

Through this forum, EtihadWE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with partners across various sectors, highlighting their essential role in the company’s success and strategic objectives.

In his opening speech, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, underscored the significance of holding this annual event, describing it as a key opportunity to enhance communication and reinforce partnerships that lie at the core of the company’s success. He also highlighted the special significance of hosting this year’s forum in Umm Al Quwain, an emirate with deep historical roots that, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, exemplifies a unique balance between modernity and tradition—an approach that aligns with EtihadWE’s core values and principles.

Eng. Al Ali expressed his deep appreciation for the contributions of strategic partners, reaffirming EtihadWE’s commitment to working with highly skilled and reliable suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers. He noted that the company has made significant progress in its strategic transformation over the past two years and continues to drive efforts towards providing high-quality, sustainable services to communities across the Northern Emirates.

Following this, Thomas Spannring, Chief Financial Officer, provided insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, highlighting record growth rates across core operations and emerging business models.

Eng. Abdulla Al Khemeiri, Chief Operations Officer, then presented key milestones in EtihadWE’s infrastructure development for the water and electricity sectors over the past three years, as well as the company’s strategic priorities for the future. He acknowledged the crucial role of partners in delivering more than ten power substations of varying capacities, laying hundreds of kilometres of underground transmission lines, and increasing water storage capacity. He reaffirmed EtihadWE’s commitment to continuing this development trajectory in its operational and infrastructure plans.