Dubai, UAE: Reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric innovation, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) continues to enhance service efficiency, implementing nearly fifty initiatives to streamline processes, eliminate bureaucracy, and improve customer satisfaction.

In alignment with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) programme, EtihadWE has introduced strategic measures to accelerate approvals, simplify applications, and integrate digital solutions, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Enhancing Service Connections with Digital Efficiency

EtihadWE has restructured its service connection process, cutting the approval steps from 13 to just eight, significantly reducing waiting times.

Key improvements include automated invoice issuance following surveys, eliminating manual intervention, and AI-powered approvals for Land Clearance Certificates (LCC) and drawing submissions. Integration with Civil Defence and Free Zones has further expedited approvals, facilitating smoother access for commercial and infrastructure projects.

Advancing Customer Services Through Innovation

EtihadWE is driving digital transformation to enhance customer convenience. Smart meters now provide real-time consumption tracking, proactive leak detection, and faster service restoration.

Customers benefit from expanded digital payment options, including Apple Pay and Tabby. The company is currently working on a new route tracking system that will allow customers to monitor the arrival of emergency technical teams. Additionally, the AI-powered customer support system will offer multilingual assistance, while a revamped online appointment booking system will improve service accessibility.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

EtihadWE continues to expand collaboration with key governmental entities. New agreements enable electronic integration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, expediting residential approvals. The company has also partnered with local municipalities and TAS’HEEL, streamlining documentation processes.

In line with national sustainability efforts, EtihadWE is supporting the agricultural sector in the Northern Emirates, optimising water and electricity distribution. The launch of the early connection initiative further enhances flexibility and accelerates access to essential utilities for new developments.

A Vision for the Future

Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, stated: “These initiatives mark a significant transformation in how we serve our customers. By embedding efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation across our operations, we are delivering a more agile, customer-focused service in line with the UAE’s progressive vision.”

He added: “Our commitment to continuous improvement reflects our responsibility to the communities we serve. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, EtihadWE is reshaping the utilities sector for the better.”

With nearly fifty initiatives in progress, EtihadWE remains at the forefront of utility innovation, ensuring faster, more efficient, and customer-centric services across the UAE.