Positioning Abu Dhabi as one of the world's most connected cities with more than 300 partner destinations worldwide

Collaborating with major international airlines, such as Ethiopian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Air Seychelles, Air Europa, and Akasa Air, to bring more carriers to Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi - UAE. Etihad Airways continues to reinforce its position as a leader in global aviation, expanding strategic partnerships that connect world-class airlines to Abu Dhabi and broaden travel opportunities for millions of visitors.

With over 40 codeshare partners in its network, Etihad connects travellers to more than 100 destinations across its own network and over 300 destinations through its partners, positioning Abu Dhabi as one of the most accessible cities in the world.

Recent collaborations with leading carriers include strategic partnerships with Ethiopian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air Europa, alongside codeshare agreements with Air Seychelles, Akasa Air, TAP Air Portugal and Sky Express, underscoring Etihad’s central role in attracting major international airlines to the UAE capital.

“Etihad is proud to be at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s growing global footprint,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. “Every partnership we build strengthens the connectivity, choice and experience for our guests, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a key world destination. Through our strategic partnerships, we have brought major international airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Air Seychelles, Air Europa and Akasa Air to Abu Dhabi.

“These partnerships are not only expanding access to critical markets such as China, North America, Africa and Europe, they are also contributing directly to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism, affirming the city’s role as a hub for innovation, tourism and global business.”

Etihad’s award-winning loyalty programme now features partnerships with 25 airlines, the most of any non-allied carrier. This extensive network offers frequent flyers greater flexibility, convenience and value, enabling guests to earn and redeem rewards effortlessly across hundreds of global destinations.

As more carriers choose Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for international operations, Etihad remains committed to fostering collaboration, connectivity, and the shared success of the UAE’s capital.

