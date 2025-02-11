Collaboration will see the deployment of advanced nationwide connectivity and ICT solutions to enhance operational efficiency and innovate water management services in Saudi Arabia, aligning with broader economic and digital transformation objectives.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, and the National Water Company (NWC) today formalized a partnership at LEAP 2025, paving the way for nationwide deployment of cutting-edge connectivity services and ICT solutions. Under the agreement, Salam's will provide core business internet services, licensed infrastructure, and innovative smart solutions.

The strategic partnership will leverage Etihad Salam Telecom Company’s connectivity solutions to improve operational efficiencies for more efficient water distribution and predictive maintenance, enhance cybersecurity measures and response protocols, improve customer service through AI assistants and self-service portals, and optimize resource management including water and waste systems. Both partners will build the foundation for digital transformation across the kingdom by enabling cost efficiencies and advanced smart technologies in the water management sector in line with Saudi Arabia’s national vision.

Majid Al-Juraib, Vice President of IT at NWC, said: "We are at a critical moment in our journey towards digital transformation. Our partnership with Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a major step forward, offering us the technological edge needed to enhance our services and meet our sustainability objectives. We look forward to the efficiency and innovation that this collaboration will bring to our operations nationwide."

This agreement is one of several major projects illustrating the synergy between the sectors, aiming to deliver comprehensive benefits across the kingdom. As both entities explore the potential of AI, IoT, and other emerging technologies, today’s partnership a testament to their joint commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital domain.

Abdullah Mohammed Khorami, Etihad Salam Telecom Company Chief Business Officer, said: "Our partnership with NWC embodies our commitment to fostering a digitally inclusive society. By leveraging our comprehensive ICT solutions, we are not just supporting NWC's vision but also contributing to the kingdom's utilities sector by integrating digital advances to enhance operational efficiencies extensively."

Collectively, Salam and NWC’s initiatives are expected to digitize and streamline the utilities sector, offering better resource management and customer service while simultaneously bolstering the infrastructure against cyber threats and integrating cutting-edge energy management technologies.

