Jan 25 Jan 26 Variance Passengers 1.7 million 2.2 million +29 % Passenger load factor 89.1% 89.9% +1pp Operating fleet size 101 127 +26 Network destinations 94 110 +16

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways has released its traffic statistics for January 2026, continuing the strong momentum that defined a record-breaking 2025 and reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world.

The airline welcomed 2.2 million passengers in January, a 29 per cent increase compared with January 2025, when 1.7 million guests flew with Etihad. Passenger load factor reached 89.9 per cent for the month, up from 89.1 per cent a year earlier, reflecting sustained demand across the network and continued efficiency in capacity management.

Etihad's operating fleet stood at 127 aircraft at the start of 2026, with a network of 110 destinations worldwide.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "January has been a strong start to 2026. Demand is high, our product is resonating with customers, and the dedication of our teams is evident in every flight.

"Maintaining load factors above 89 per cent while growing capacity at this pace is something we are proud of. It reflects the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi's growing appeal as both a destination and a gateway for travellers across the region and beyond.

"In January we announced new services to Luxembourg and Calgary - two cities that will, for the first time, have a direct connection to Abu Dhabi. That is what drives us: opening up new possibilities for our guests and bringing more of the world to this remarkable emirate."

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

