UAE, Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, concluded their participation at the 17th edition of Middle East Rail, the largest transport event in the region. Hosted by Etihad Rail for the second consecutive year, the event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Department of Culture and Tourism, and GCC Railways Authority. The exhibition and conference welcomed over 10,000 attendees, including eight ministers from Europe, the UK, North Africa, and the GCC, 300 exhibitors, and 600 VIPs, with 30 countries represented in total.

During the event, Etihad Rail signed seven agreements, to further drive the development of its freight and passenger services. The agreements signed include the establishment of a joint venture company with DHL Global Forwarding; a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arsenale S.p.A., Italian luxury hospitality company; an agreement with MICCO, an integrated logistics provider and part of AD Ports Group; an MoU with ONCF, Morocco’s national railway operator; an MoU with global technology company, Uber; an MoU with drone cargo specialist, SkyGo; and an agreement with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), an independent government entity established to supervise and control mining facilities specialized in extracting natural resources in Fujairah.

Etihad Rail also had an active presence as part of the conference agenda, where Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, delivered a keynote address during the opening ceremony of the event.

As the event concluded, Shadi Malak said: “We are proud to have been the name host for Middle East Rail once again, which is aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision, their recognition of the significant advantages of rail, and the importance of relying on trains for freight and passenger transportation. This year’s event was the largest on record, and we are delighted to build on our commitment to partnerships, participating alongside leading entities across the global railway sector.”

Commenting on the agreements, he said: “The signings are testament to Etihad Rail’s efforts to consistently identify partnerships that improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the UAE National Rail Network, as we strive to develop a country-wide network that serves the needs of the UAE and benefit customers in every sector and passengers across the country.”

“The joint venture with DHL Global Forwarding reinforces the reputation of Middle East Rail, with Etihad Rail as its sponsor, as a platform for forming commercial partnerships with global companies for the benefit of the UAE. This partnership will strengthen our sustainable freight offering within the UAE, and further drive economic growth in the country.”

“We will work with ONCF – operators of one of the continent’s oldest railways – on knowledge sharing and best practice learnings as we develop our network.”

“MICCO have a proven track record in the UAE, and our agreement will see the establishment of an intermodal freight solution. As a result, our customers will be able to use their time and resources more efficiently, allowing them to focus on their core business objectives.”

“Our collaboration with Arsenale is a testament to Etihad Rail’s commitment to drive economic and social growth in the UAE through the National Rail Network. By establishing a luxury train experience, we are introducing a unique world-class offering to the region and contributing to boosting the tourism sector in the UAE. Furthermore, we will be able to showcase the country’s diverse heritage and beauty to visitors from around the world.”

“The agreement with Uber is in line with Etihad Rail’s efforts to improve the quality of life of people around the country, by supporting our ability to provide accessible transportation across the UAE, including in areas with limited accessibility. We look forward to working closely with Uber and hope to benefit from their expertise in the global transportation space.”

“With SkyGo, we are collaborating on freight train drone inspection, utilising the company’s technology to benefit from data services, and the agreement is yet another example of our drive to innovate, establish new processes, and build on our existing digitalisation efforts.”

“Finally, the agreement with the FNRC reinforces our ability to offer our customers a comprehensive end-to-end solution that combines reliability, sustainability, and speed to market – and is, most importantly, competitive. By providing an integrated transportation service, we ensure our partners’ supply chains, like FNRC, remain agile and adaptable. Our goal at Etihad Rail is to best serve our customers through streamlined logistics, ensuring they can focus on their business while we manage the rest.”

Etihad Rail’s participation follows shortly after the inauguration of the National Rail Network, and the launch of freight operations across the UAE. These recent milestones mean that Etihad Rail can offer customers in the country a state-of-the-art and end-to-end solution that combines reliability, sustainability, and speed to market.

About Etihad Rail:

Construction on the network expansion to connect the emirates spanning across the entire UAE, from Ghuwaifat on the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on the eastern coast, began in January 2020. In February 2023, the UAE National Rail Network was inaugurated following its completion whilst also marking the launch of freight operations in the UAE.

The National Rail Network now links all emirates, connecting residential, industrial, and commercial centres with four key ports across the UAE. This includes seven logistic centres located in Ruways, the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), Khalifa Port, Dubai Industrial City (DIC), Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghayel Dry Port, and Fujairah Port.

