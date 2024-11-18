New horizons await as the UAE’s national airline prepares to announce 10 new destinations on one amazing day

The announcement highlights Etihad’s rapid expansion, reinforcing its position as one of the world's fastest-growing carriers with remarkable customer experience

Abu Dhabi – UAE. Etihad Airways is gearing up for one of its most ambitious projects ever, as it prepares to go BIG, unveiling ten new destinations on a single day.

On November 25, the airline will reveal the locations, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of growth and commitment to customer service excellence.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We’re almost ready to announce the new destinations which will excite and delight our customers.

“We have already unveiled three new destinations for 2025 - Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein, but now we are taking it to another level. Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day.

“This bold move highlights the airline’s commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience, marked by authentic Emirati hospitality and convenient travel options. We are dedicated to meeting our guests’ needs by offering the destinations they desire, at the times and frequencies that best suit them.”

At present, Etihad sells tickets to 83 destinations. The 10 new destinations being announced on 25 November will grow Etihad’s total number of cities served to 93, giving leisure and business travellers more options and convenience, and bringing even more visitors to its home in Abu Dhabi.

A Tik-Tok teaser campaign has been launched today and even more clues will be given in a special video to be released on Friday, 22 November, giving curious customers the weekend to make some more guesses before the big reveal on 25 November itself.

What is this journey, and where will it end? Stay tuned to Etihad’s social media channels and prepare for the big reveal.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and has been named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae