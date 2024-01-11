Dubai, UAE: Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) and the Dubai Government Workshop have come together in a 20-year collaboration, exemplifying our commitment to promoting sustainability and contributing signiﬁcantly to Dubai's environmental goals. The announcement, made at the prestigious WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2023, marks a signiﬁcant stride towards integrating sustainable energy solutions for a more eco-friendly future in Dubai.

Dr. Waleed Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Oﬃcer of Etihad Energy Services, expressed, “Reflecting on our participation in COP28, sustainability remains our central focus. This collaboration is a demonstration of Etihad Energy Services' mission to advance sustainability and make substantial contributions to Dubai's environmental goals. With a capacity of 2,495.5 Kwp, this transformative project is set to generate 3,790,756 kWh in its inaugural year and an impressive 71,981,495 kWh over two decades. This strategic initiative will reduce carbon emissions, controlling 28,864 Metric Tons of CO2 throughout its lifespan.

Thrilled to embark on this journey, we aim to create a positive impact on the environment, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future in Dubai aligning with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050”

Fahad Ahmed Alraeesi, Chief Executive Oﬃcer of Dubai Government Workshop said, "Our collaboration with Etihad Energy Services is a signiﬁcant milestone in our commitment to sustainability. The solar project represents a transformative step, integrating green practices into our daily operations, enhancing eﬃciency, and reducing our carbon footprint. Anticipating beneﬁts such as reduced energy costs and more eﬃcient resource allocation, this initiative aligns seamlessly with our sustainability goals, contributing to a healthier environment for the community we serve.

This collaboration sets an exemplary model for the community, signifying a crucial step towards realizing broader environmental goals in Dubai.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact - Patryce Paderes, Acting Asst. Manager - Social Media & PR at patryce.paderes@etihadesco.com

About Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO):

Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) is a pioneering venture established in 2013 as part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The primary objective of Etihad Energy Services is Dubai’s built environment as a leading model of energy eﬃciency. Our mission is to drive the energy performance contracting market in Dubai, focusing on the development of over 30,000 buildings for energy eﬃciency projects. Our strategic goal is to catalyze the growth of a sustainable performance contracting market for energy service companies, achieved through the execution of building retroﬁts, heightened district cooling penetration, empowerment of local ESCOs for the private sector, and facilitation of accessible project ﬁnance. To explore our achievements and environmental impact, please visit here.

About Dubai Government Workshop (DGW):

Established in the 1950s, Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) has transformed into an effective government entity , specializing in government vehicles’ maintenance, transportation and insurance services. The organization's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns with its vision to provide an exceptional customer experience and contribute signiﬁcantly to the growth of Dubai's thriving service sector. For more information about Dubai Government Workshop and its sustainable initiatives, please visit here.