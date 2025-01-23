Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has announced the joining of Reem Finance, a leading company in the UAE’s financial services industry, to the strategic network of its Xport Xponential program partners.

This collaboration, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, and Seraj Tariq Faidi, CEO of Reem Finance, is set to provide UAE businesses with enhanced financial solutions to fuel their international trade ambitions and drive sustainable growth. This partnership will further strengthen the Xport Xponential initiative, introduced by ECI last year to bolster UAE-based businesses’ export, re-export and international trade operations, supporting economic diversification, sustainability and resilience.

H.E. Al Mazrouei emphasised ECI’s continuous efforts to expand its strategic partnerships through the Xport Xponential initiative, which seeks to boost the efficiency of company’s credit support tools and help them access a wider range of international and regional markets.

H.E. Al Mazrouei added: “We are pleased to partner with Reem Finance through the Xport Xponential initiative, which highlights our shared commitment to enhancing bilateral collaboration and empowering a diverse range of clients. At ECI, we are focused on strengthening our partnerships and developing a comprehensive credit solutions framework that assists UAE companies in expanding into both regional and global markets. Additionally, we aim to support non-oil national exports, which are vital to the economy. This effort contributes to the national goal of raising the country’s non-oil exports to AED 800 billion by the next decade, in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Seraj Tariq Faidi, CEO of Reem Finance, said, “We are proud to join the Xport Xponential initiative as a strategic partner. We believe that this partnership will play a vital role in enhancing the capacities of UAE companies by offering innovative financing solutions to expand into global and regional markets. At Reem Finance, we remain committed to supporting the national economy by enabling local businesses to explore new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen their competitive edge. Our partnership with ECI reflects our mutual commitment to accelerating exports and driving economic growth in the UAE.”

Furthermore, this partnership with Reem Finance provides participating companies with easy access to financial resources, thereby broadening their support network and allowing them to expand into new markets with the backing of prominent financial institutions.

Reem Finance will be added to Xport Xponential’s vast partner list, which includes various federal and local entities, such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Dubai Airport Freezone, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Department of Industry and Economy - Fujairah. Additionally, it includes financial and banking institutions, such as Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Commercial Bank of Dubai, Ajman Bank, the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, the National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), International Development Bank (IDB), Wio Bank PJSC and Al Maryah Community Bank.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com