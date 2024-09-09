UAE: Etihad Credit Bureau, the data technology federal entity that simplifies information to reveal powerful insights, has announced a collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI].

This collaboration is designed to make it easier for UAE companies to access their Credit Reports. Businesses can apply through the Etihad Credit Bureau’s website and then visit any of the 250+ conveniently located Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE to verify identity and receive their credit reports via email. This streamlined process will make Etihad Credit Bureau products available to all UAE registered companies without the need to travel to the Abu Dhabi or Dubai branches of Etihad Credit Bureau.

A collaboration agreement was signed by H.E. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, and Mr. Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, during a ceremony attended by key executives from both organisations.

Commenting on this occasion, H.E. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said: "As demand for companies needing access to credit surge, we have simplified the process of purchasing a company credit report for all businesses across the UAE. Now companies can apply for a company credit report online at Etihad Credit Bureau’s website and then simply visit any Al Ansari Exchange branch to pay and obtain the credit report. This further solidifies our position to continue providing seamless and frictionless digital services to all customers.”

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Recognising the vital role of credit reports, we are delighted to collaborate with the Etihad Credit Bureau to enhance accessibility for UAE companies through our extensive network of branches. This partnership is poised to deliver substantial benefits to businesses, fostering a more informed and efficient commercial landscape. In alignment with our vision and our shared objective of enhancing the customer experience, this strategic alliance provides unparalleled convenience, satisfaction, and value to businesses operating in the UAE.”

Etihad Credit Bureau provides comprehensive Credit Reports and Credit Scores products for both individuals and companies. The Credit Report includes detailed credit information, while the Credit Score is a three-digit number that predicts the likelihood of an individual or company to miss payments in the next 12 months. The Credit Score ranges from a minimum of 300 to a maximum of 900 points.

About "Al Etihad Credit Bureau"

Al Etihad Credit Bureau" is a federal entity wholly owned by the federal government of the United Arab Emirates. It has been established as per the Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 regarding credit information and its amendment by the Federal Decree Law No. 8 of 2020. Under this law and its amendments, the company shall be responsible for requesting and organizing the process of collection, preservation, analysis, classification, use and publication of credit information. After that, this information shall be produced into a variety of credit-related products within a fully digital process. For more information, please visit www.etihadbureau.ae or download the application, available on the App Store and Google Play.

About “Al Ansari Exchange”

Al Ansari Exchange, the subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services P.J.S.C. and the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE. Al Ansari Exchange, established in 1966 and licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, is the UAE’s first exchange company that grown to be the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the country with over 259 branches across the Emirates (as of March 2024). With over 4500 multilingual employees, the Company conducts 134 thousand transactions per day (as of December 2023).

Since its founding, the Company has significantly scaled its digital presence through its award-winning app, website and in-branch smart counters.

For more information visit: https://alansariexchange.com/

