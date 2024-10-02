Etihad Cargo also serves Ho Chi Minh City, offering two weekly charter flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is celebrating a decade of successful operations in Vietnam. This milestone highlights the carrier's commitment to supporting Vietnam's booming trade and economic growth, particularly in the high-tech and manufacturing sectors.

Since the launch of freighter services in July 2014, Etihad Cargo has continuously expanded its operations in Vietnam. The airline began with two A330 freighter flights to Hanoi per week, offering 120 tonnes of cargo capacity. Today, Etihad Cargo operates four weekly Boeing 777F freighter flights, providing 400 tonnes of capacity to support the growing market demand. Etihad Cargo has played a crucial role in transporting high-tech goods for major global brands such as Samsung, Apple, Dell, and LG, alongside garments, textiles, footwear, and other products from Vietnam to Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Africa.

In addition to its Hanoi operations, Etihad Cargo also serves Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's second-largest air cargo market. The carrier offers two weekly charter flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur, effectively creating an online station to provide customers with a reliable solution for transporting cargo globally via Kuala Lumpur. Furthermore, Etihad Cargo leverages its interline partners to offer customers access to other key Asian hubs, including Denpasar, Singapore, Phuket, Bangkok, and Manila.

Etihad Cargo's SecureTech product, introduced to support the growing demand for electronics shipments, has seen significant growth in Vietnam. In 2024, SecureTech shipments from Hanoi saw a 43 per cent year-on-year increase, rising to 5,174 tonnes from 3,618 tonnes during the same period in 2023. This growth reflects Vietnam's critical role in the global electronics supply chain and Etihad Cargo's ability to provide reliable logistics solutions for sensitive high-tech goods.

Vietnam, recognised as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, remains a strategic market for Etihad Cargo. The carrier remains committed to increasing its frequencies and capacity in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to meet the ever-growing demand for airfreight services. This expansion aligns with Etihad Cargo's goal of maintaining its position as the Air Cargo Partner of Choice for customers in Vietnam and beyond.

Reflecting on the 10-year milestone, Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, said: "Etihad Cargo's decade of successful operations in Hanoi and across Vietnam demonstrates the carrier's long-term commitment to this dynamic market. By continually enhancing its products and services, expanding capacity, and investing in digitalisation, Etihad Cargo ensures that customers receive the high-quality air cargo solutions they expect. Etihad Cargo looks forward to further strengthening its presence and meeting the evolving logistics needs of Vietnam."

Etihad Cargo has also made significant strides in digitalisation, with the majority of Vietnamese customers utilising the carrier's online booking platform and track-and-trace capabilities. This has streamlined the shipping process, enabling greater efficiency and customer satisfaction. In 2021 and 2022, the Hanoi station achieved the highest revenue contribution across Etihad Cargo's network, further cementing its importance in the airline's global operations.

As Etihad Cargo continues to support Vietnam's economic growth, the airline is committed to providing reliable and innovative air cargo solutions that help drive the country's expanding trade footprint.

