Proactively monitoring shipments by a dedicated control centre, customer dashboard and advanced sensor technology, SmartTrack delivers unmatched transparency and reliability.

The launch is a key milestone in Etihad Cargo’s digital transformation strategy, reinforcing its investment in innovation, global capacity and service excellence.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has officially launched SmartTrack, its premium shipment visibility service that enables customers to monitor their cargo in real time.

Unveiled earlier this year at Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, SmartTrack is now available to customers worldwide through the Etihad Cargo website, making it the first air cargo carrier to bring such advanced smart tracking technology to market.

A New Benchmark for Transparency and Control

SmartTrack provides customers with unprecedented shipment visibility, delivering live location updates and condition monitoring across the supply chain. Using cellular, GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity, the solution offers instant alerts on temperature, humidity, shock, tilt and light events, ensuring greater reliability and proactive risk management.

To further support customers, Etihad Cargo has introduced a dedicated 24/7 SmartTrack Control Centre, providing live case tracking, severity-based alert prioritisation, and actionable workflows for real-time intervention, repair and resolution.

Customer-Centric Digital Dashboard

Alongside the control centre, Etihad Cargo has launched a new customer dashboard, offering a single, intuitive interface for shipment monitoring. Accessible via secure single sign-on across mobile and web platforms, the dashboard enables users to:

Track shipments in real time by AWB, origin, destination or product type

Monitor live sensor data and receive proactive SLA notifications

Access custody chain insights covering pre- and post-Etihad Cargo handling

Receive instant alerts on milestone delays, geofence violations and temperature excursions

Innovation in Action

The launch of SmartTrack was underpinned by extensive technical development in partnership with Tag-N-Trac. This included synchronisation of booking data, sensor event integration and geofence alerting to create a seamless customer experience.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, said:

“SmartTrack marks a major step forward in the way we support our customers. By integrating simplicity, intelligence and automation, we are providing greater confidence and control over shipments while setting a new benchmark for transparency in the industry. This innovation reflects Etihad Cargo’s broader vision: to harness digital transformation in order to deliver smarter, more resilient, and more customer-centric logistics solutions.”

Part of a Broader Digital Transformation Strategy

SmartTrack is the latest milestone in Etihad Cargo’s digital roadmap, which focuses on innovation, operational excellence and exceeding customer expectations. By combining real-time tracking technology, round-the-clock monitoring and customer-first design, Etihad Cargo continues to reinforce its position as a leader in global air freight innovation.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, offering customers a diverse portfolio of products and services through an extensive global network of chartered and scheduled operations. Strategically based in Abu Dhabi, the carrier’s hub lies at the crossroads of the busiest trade lanes, connecting Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and Africa — taking goods, care, and connections beyond borders.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo’s specialised products and services include SkyStables (Equine), LiveAnimals (pets), PharmaLife (pharma and life sciences), FreshForward (perishables), SecureTech (electronics), FlightValet (automobile), AirMail, SafeGuard, and FlyCulture (vulnerables). Etihad Cargo is among a select few global carriers to hold all four IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certifications — for Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals, and Lithium Batteries — demonstrating its commitment to the highest industry standards.

For more information, visit www.etihadcargo.com .

Media Contacts:

Duty Media Officer, Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae