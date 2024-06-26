Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will increase flight frequencies between their Abu Dhabi and Ezhou mega hubs, enhancing connectivity and capacity

Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will also launch a new freighter service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi, adding a fifth gateway destination to Etihad Cargo’s Chinese network and providing greater access to the Chinese market.

The expanded services by Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will provide incremental capacity in excess of 200 tonnes, benefiting global customers and partners.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its partnership with China's SF Airlines to increase the frequency of flights between their mega hubs, Abu Dhabi and Ezhou. Additionally, Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will also launch a new freighter service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi to boost cargo connectivity and capacity between China, the UAE, and other global destinations.

Starting 15 July 2024, Etihad Cargo will operate two freighters between Abu Dhabi and Ezhou, connecting China to its global network through the carrier’s Abu Dhabi hub. SF Airlines will operate an additional freighter from Ezhou, bringing the total number of flights between Abu Dhabi and Ezhou to five per week.

Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will also launch a new weekly freighter service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi, adding a fifth gateway destination to Etihad Cargo’s Chinese network. Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, China's third-largest cargo airport, has been among the world's top 20 airports by cargo volume since 2021.

The increased frequency of flights between Ezhou and Abu Dhabi and the introduction of a flight from Shenzhen to Abu Dhabi will provide incremental capacity in excess of 200 tonnes, bringing the total weekly available capacity from the partnership to 630 tonnes.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo of Etihad Cargo, stated: "This year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE, and Etihad Cargo is proud to support stronger ties between the two countries. By expanding this strategic partnership with SF Airlines, Etihad Cargo's partners and customers will have greater access to strategic markets in China, the UAE, and destinations across Etihad’s global network. This ongoing collaboration, enhanced by the Belt and Road Initiative, creates great opportunities for deeper cooperation between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines and will contribute to the broader economic and strategic objectives of both the UAE and China."

Robert Zhang, Commercial Director of SF Airlines, said: “We are excited to announce that the cooperated routes between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will expand to six flights per week starting from July, as our two companies celebrate the one-year anniversary of our partnership. Working together with Etihad Cargo, the industry-leading company with a competitive cargo network from Abu Dhabi to the world, brings competitive value to customers and enables them to develop their international business with more convenient and diversified global transportation options. This cooperation with Etihad Cargo has achieved fruitful results. I believe that having this strong bonded partnership will greatly improve both parties' service capabilities.”

In addition to operating two freighter flights per week to Ezhou, Etihad Cargo currently provides belly hold capacity through five weekly flights each to Beijing and Shanghai. It also operates seven freighter flights to Shanghai, two to Guangzhou, and seven to Hong Kong per week. This extensive network underscores the importance of the Chinese market to Etihad Cargo, highlighting the carrier's commitment to enhancing connectivity and meeting the growing demand for cargo services in and out of China.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

