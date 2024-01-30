​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is meeting customer demand by adding more flights to key destinations across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent. The latest increase means the airline now offers almost 27% per cent more weekly departures than last summer.

The airline is increasing flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, Beirut in Lebanon, as well as Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India.

The enhancements are part of Etihad's ambitious expansion of flights and frequencies to further boost Abu Dhabi’s global reach offering more flexible travel options for its guests.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi and our growing global network offer our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them.

“It also makes it easier to enjoy a fantastic visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”
 

Destinations

Change

Total Frequency

Start Date

Jeddah

+7 per week

28 per week

15 March 2024

Riyadh

+7 per week

28 per week

15 March 2024

Amman

+4 per week

11 per week

15 June 2024

Beirut

+2 per week

7 per week

15 June 2024

Colombo

+4 per week

17 per week

15 June 2024

Kolkata

+1 per week

8 per week

15 June 2024

Bangalore

+3 per week

17 per week

15 June 2024

Already announced

Kozhikode

New route

7 per week

1 January 2024

Thiruvananthapuram

New route

7 per week

1 January 2024

Boston

New route

4 per week

31 March 2024

Nairobi

New route

7 per week

1 May 2024

Colombo

+3 per week

10 per week

15 January 2024

+4 per week

14 per week

1 May 2024

Bangkok

+3 per week

17 per week

22 February 2024

Copenhagen

Extended year-round

4 per week

31 March 2024

Athens

+5 per week

12 per week

1 May 2024

+2 per week

14 per week

15 July 2024

Malaga

Summer 2024 service

3 per week

2 June 2024

Santorini

New route

2 per week

15 June 2024

Nice

New route

2 per week

15 June 2024

Mykonos

Summer 2024 service

2 per week

17 June 2024

For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae