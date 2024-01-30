​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is meeting customer demand by adding more flights to key destinations across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent. The latest increase means the airline now offers almost 27% per cent more weekly departures than last summer.

The airline is increasing flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, Beirut in Lebanon, as well as Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India.

The enhancements are part of Etihad's ambitious expansion of flights and frequencies to further boost Abu Dhabi’s global reach offering more flexible travel options for its guests.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi and our growing global network offer our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them.

“It also makes it easier to enjoy a fantastic visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”



Destinations Change Total Frequency Start Date Jeddah +7 per week 28 per week 15 March 2024 Riyadh +7 per week 28 per week 15 March 2024 Amman +4 per week 11 per week 15 June 2024 Beirut +2 per week 7 per week 15 June 2024 Colombo +4 per week 17 per week 15 June 2024 Kolkata +1 per week 8 per week 15 June 2024 Bangalore +3 per week 17 per week 15 June 2024 Already announced Kozhikode New route 7 per week 1 January 2024 Thiruvananthapuram New route 7 per week 1 January 2024 Boston New route 4 per week 31 March 2024 Nairobi New route 7 per week 1 May 2024 Colombo +3 per week 10 per week 15 January 2024 +4 per week 14 per week 1 May 2024 Bangkok +3 per week 17 per week 22 February 2024 Copenhagen Extended year-round 4 per week 31 March 2024 Athens +5 per week 12 per week 1 May 2024 +2 per week 14 per week 15 July 2024 Malaga Summer 2024 service 3 per week 2 June 2024 Santorini New route 2 per week 15 June 2024 Nice New route 2 per week 15 June 2024 Mykonos Summer 2024 service 2 per week 17 June 2024

