PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is meeting customer demand by adding more flights to key destinations across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent. The latest increase means the airline now offers almost 27% per cent more weekly departures than last summer.
The airline is increasing flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, Beirut in Lebanon, as well as Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India.
The enhancements are part of Etihad's ambitious expansion of flights and frequencies to further boost Abu Dhabi’s global reach offering more flexible travel options for its guests.
Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi and our growing global network offer our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them.
“It also makes it easier to enjoy a fantastic visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”
|
Destinations
|
Change
|
Total Frequency
|
Start Date
|
Jeddah
|
+7 per week
|
28 per week
|
15 March 2024
|
Riyadh
|
+7 per week
|
28 per week
|
15 March 2024
|
Amman
|
+4 per week
|
11 per week
|
15 June 2024
|
Beirut
|
+2 per week
|
7 per week
|
15 June 2024
|
Colombo
|
+4 per week
|
17 per week
|
15 June 2024
|
Kolkata
|
+1 per week
|
8 per week
|
15 June 2024
|
Bangalore
|
+3 per week
|
17 per week
|
15 June 2024
|
Already announced
|
Kozhikode
|
New route
|
7 per week
|
1 January 2024
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
New route
|
7 per week
|
1 January 2024
|
Boston
|
New route
|
4 per week
|
31 March 2024
|
Nairobi
|
New route
|
7 per week
|
1 May 2024
|
Colombo
|
+3 per week
|
10 per week
|
15 January 2024
|
+4 per week
|
14 per week
|
1 May 2024
|
Bangkok
|
+3 per week
|
17 per week
|
22 February 2024
|
Copenhagen
|
Extended year-round
|
4 per week
|
31 March 2024
|
Athens
|
+5 per week
|
12 per week
|
1 May 2024
|
+2 per week
|
14 per week
|
15 July 2024
|
Malaga
|
Summer 2024 service
|
3 per week
|
2 June 2024
|
Santorini
|
New route
|
2 per week
|
15 June 2024
|
Nice
|
New route
|
2 per week
|
15 June 2024
|
Mykonos
|
Summer 2024 service
|
2 per week
|
17 June 2024
For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae