Convenient connections from Europe and the GCC to the dream destination

Timings make it easy for visitors from Europe and North America to enjoy Abu Dhabi stopover

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways is Bali-bound, and will start flying non-stop to the tropical Indonesian getaway four times a week from 23 April 2024.

Conveniently timed to connect with flights from across Etihad’s growing global network, guests will arrive at the island’s Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) refreshed and ready to transfer to their resort.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “We are thrilled to announce our first-ever flights to Bali. This exciting development follows closely on the heels of our dynamic Summer 24 schedule, reinforcing our dedication to expanding our network in tune with the needs of our customers so they can travel to their desired destinations in comfort and style.

“Bali is the quintessential tropical escape, enchanting travellers with its verdant surroundings, vivid culture, and dreamlike beaches. From jade-green rice terraces to pristine white sands, the island balances exquisite beauty with deep tradition, offering a bewitching escape for those looking for tranquility and excitement alike.

“We have timed the flights so guests can even enjoy a long weekend if they choose. We can’t wait to go there.”

Visitors travelling from Europe and North America will also find the timings convenient for combining their trip with a stopover in Abu Dhabi to enjoy the legendary hospitality and remarkable attractions of the UAE’s capital.

Etihad will operate flights to Bali four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, flying its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's award-winning service, delivering a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience year-round.

About Etihad:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022 and 2023. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

