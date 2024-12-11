Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways and Air Seychelles have entered into a codeshare agreement, allowing customers to travel seamlessly on a single booking between all of Etihad’s destinations and Mahe, Seychelles connecting via the impressive Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, Etihad customers will have access to exotic destinations such as Praslin and Mauritius via Air Seychelles direct service beyond Mahe.

Etihad and Air Seychelles will collaborate on the six flights per week between Abu Dhabi and Mahe starting May 2025. Under the codeshare agreement, travellers can look forward to a great flight experience with the same baggage allowance and a choice of complimentary food and drink, as well as inflight entertainment, with members of Etihad Guest earning miles on each flight.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: “This exciting agreement offers Etihad Airways’ guests increased frequency and convenience for travel between Abu Dhabi and Seychelles, and onward to Mauritius. The flights will integrate seamlessly with Etihad’s global network, enhancing connectivity for passengers of both airlines.

“This collaboration not only enhances travel options but also strengthens the relationship between the two airlines, promising a superior travel experience for all passengers.”

Charles Johnson, Air Seychelles’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re excited to be launching our nonstop flights between Abu Dhabi and Seychelles, with continuing same-plane

service to Mauritius. With a schedule designed to optimize time in our tropical paradise, guests will feel the warmth of the Creole Spirit from the moment they board.”

The new flights are on sale now for flights beginning 23 May, 2025.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.etihad.com or www.airseychelles.com.

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

