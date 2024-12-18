Comprehensive boarding school to serve children from nursery to grade 6

Vocational training centre to empower young women

Nairobi, KENYA -- Etihad Airways today announced plans for a significant community development initiative in Nairobi, coinciding with the launch of its new Abu Dhabi-Nairobi service. The cornerstone of this initiative is the establishment of the Etihad Airways Community Development Centre, focusing on education and women's empowerment through a strategic partnership with the Amahoro Coalition. The Center will support people from marginalised communities and forcibly displaced communities.

The centerpiece of the development will be a boarding school serving children from nursery to grade 6. The facility will feature modern dormitories, a nursery, library, well-equipped classrooms, and comprehensive hygiene facilities for both students and teachers. This development represents a significant step in providing quality education to local children.

"This Community Development Centre embodies our commitment to creating lasting positive change in the communities we serve," said Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways. "By providing comprehensive educational facilities and vocational training, we're giving flight to ambition and creating opportunities for the next generation to thrive."

The development will also include a dedicated vocational training centre for young women, offering programmes designed to enhance employability and entrepreneurial skills. This facility will provide practical training and skills development, enabling participants to build sustainable livelihoods.

Isaac Kwaku Fokuo Jr, Founder and CEO of the Amahoro Coalition said: "The Amahoro Coalition, in collaboration with Etihad Airways, is committed to a multi-stakeholder approach to addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges. By focusing on empowering women through education and digital literacy, we are not only fostering sustainable skills but also enabling individuals to take the lead in their communities. This initiative represents a significant advancement in our efforts to break cycles of inequality and drive future growth. We value our partnership with Etihad Airways, a proactive private sector player, as we work together to turn ambition into actionable impact."

During today's announcement, Etihad representatives met with local community leaders and education officials to outline the project's scope and discuss implementation plans. The development will complement existing educational resources in Nairobi while significantly expanding access to quality education and vocational training in the region.

