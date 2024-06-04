Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been named a winner of the 2024 PROS Customer Outperformer Award in the Profit Booster category.

The accolade, awarded by PROS - the market-leading provider of airline revenue management software and AI-powered modern airline retailing solutions - recognises businesses that have achieved remarkable expansion in overall profitability or substantial improvements in profit margins. It comes off the back of record-breaking annual results for the airline in 2023.

Wei Jin, Etihad’s Vice-President of Revenue Management, said: “The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the team has put in to really improve our revenue position over the course of the last year, and which, alongside the airline’s work on controlling costs, has contributed to our profit improvement.

“It is very humbling to be recognised in this way by PROS, the world’s leader in revenue management systems used by airlines worldwide.” Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer said: “Congratulations to the team for this well-deserved win. It is a testament to the close partnership we enjoy with PROS and our team’s ability to expertly leverage the PROS technology for maximum results.

“The win is another step on the transformative journey that Etihad’s commercial division embarked on two years ago.” “Etihad Airways has achieved remarkable success in boosting profitability and margin; underscoring the power of PROS revenue management technology,” said Surain Adyanthaya, President, Travel, PROS.

“We are thrilled to honor Etihad Airways with this award, which highlights the airline’s commitment to excellence and their advanced understanding of PROS AI-powered solutions. We are privileged to partner with Etihad to support strong financial outcomes and look forward to collaborating on next areas of innovation in support of their long-term digital transformation agenda.” PROS Revenue Management (PROS RM) is the market-leading revenue management solution in the airline industry.

Powered by proven AI and machine learning, PROS RM forecasts and optimises bid prices, allowing airlines to tackle demand fluctuations and market volatility with certainty.

It offers advanced forecasting to accurately predict market trends for informed decisions. Airlines typically see a 2-3 per cent revenue increase with PROS RM's AI-driven pricing decisions. Forecasting accuracy improves by over 25 per cent, giving analysts more effective revenue management strategies, and efficient workflows can reduce manual work by 30 per cent, freeing teams to work on strategic planning.

