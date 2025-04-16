UAE Section of American Nuclear Society elected its four officers and four Board Members, with ENEC representatives filling half of the available positions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The American Nuclear Society (ANS) announced the results of its 2025 UAE Section elections with ENEC representatives filling half of the available positions. The successful delivery of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has elevated the UAE’s standing in the global nuclear industry, with its professionals gaining recognition and experience on the international stage.

ENEC is prioritizing the development of local Emirati talent to help lead the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. Established in November 2019, the UAE Section of ANS has played a crucial role in promoting scientific and engineering excellence in the civil nuclear industry, helping to accelerate innovation, collaboration, and professional growth.

The newly elected officers of the UAE Section are:

Chairman: Khaled Alhashmi, Long Term Technical Projects Team Leader, ENEC Operations.

Vice Chairman: Ghaya Al Harmoodi, Nuclear Engineer, Regional Representative of Women in Nuclear Middle East.

Secretary: Reem Ibrahim Jasim Al Zaabi, Clearance Writer, ENEC Operations.

Treasurer: Hind Al Blooshi, Nuclear Engineering Student, University of Sharjah.

The elections also included new Executive Board Members, as following:

Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Radioactive Waste Technical Expert, ENEC Operations.

Meera Ali Al Blooshi, Senior Research and Development Program Specialist, ENEC.

Dr. Saeed Al Ameri, Assistant Professor and ENTC Director, Khalifa University.

Dr. Yacine Addad, Associate Professor, Khalifa University.

Aligned with ANS’s broader mission, the UAE Section of ANS works to enhance public understanding of nuclear energy, build professional networks, and collaborate with industry and scientific organisations that share similar objectives. It is also focused on expanding membership, supporting the creation of new branches, and providing a platform for students and professionals to exchange knowledge and ideas - reinforcing the UAE as a hub for nuclear expertise and leadership.

With ENEC professionals taking on key leadership roles, the Section is shaping the next chapter of the country’s civil nuclear industry. As the UAE cements its position as a global player in civil nuclear energy, this new generation of experts will drive innovation, strengthen international collaboration, and ensure the long-term success of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

The four units of ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are generating 40 TWh of safe, clean and reliable electricity 24/7 for the UAE, boosting the Nation’s energy security and sustainability in parallel. The Barakah Plant generates around 25% of the nation’s electricity while preventing the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon per annum. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort in the country and spearheading the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Beyond overseeing safe, quality-led operations at Barakah, ENEC is focused on exploring opportunities to maximize the full value of the expertise developed in nuclear mega project program delivery and technology deployment through investment, collaboration and development opportunities. As part of this, ENEC is looking at new nuclear energy technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Reactor technologies, through its ADVANCE program, for potential domestic and international deployment.

About ENEC Operations

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Operations is mandated to safely operate and maintain Units 1 to 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in adherence to the highest standards of quality, safety, security, and operational transparency.

ENEC Operations is a multinational, multicultural company committed to operating excellence through its skilled nuclear energy workforce in the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on the development of UAE Nationals, and ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and standards in operating the Barakah Plant.

About ENEC Commercial

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Commercial is in charge of representing the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.