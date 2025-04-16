EdVentures, the EdTech-focused corporate venture capital arm of Nahdet Misr, continues to enhance Egypt’s education and employment landscape through its flagship EdTech Venture Studio (EDVS) program, in collaboration with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE).

Launched to address systemic challenges in education, youth unemployment, and skills mismatch, EDVS provides high-potential EdTech scale-ups with curated bootcamps, strategic investment, and customized growth support through its dynamic Venture Studio model. The program is designed to accelerate innovation, promote gender inclusion, and create meaningful employment opportunities in Egypt’s rapidly evolving digital learning ecosystem.

New Strategic Partnerships Driving Social and Economic Impact

In its second round, EDVS has welcomed two new scale-ups, each contributing to the program’s mission of advancing inclusive, market-driven education solutions:

EduCash – A fintech platform simplifying school payments for families and institutions while enabling job creation in digital finance and operations.

Edulens – A digital learning platform offering academic content across all education levels.

The Venture Studio Model: A Launchpad for Scalable Growth

At the heart of EDVS is a specialized Venture Studio, offering participating scale-ups:

Strategic Business Support – Covering operations, talent acquisition, marketing, and growth planning.

Expert Mentorship – Led by industry professionals to enhance scalability, operational excellence, and market readiness.

This integrated approach allows EdTech ventures to focus on innovation while accelerating their path to measurable impact and profitability.

Dalia Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of EdVentures, emphasized the positive impact of the EDVS program in partnership with CFYE, stating:

“The significant progress made by the program highlights the effectiveness of EdVentures’ specialized Venture Studio model in empowering EdTech startups. The inclusion of EduCash and Edulens in the second round demonstrates how this model successfully transforms innovation into practical solutions that drive educational development and expand employment opportunities.”

The third and final EDVS bootcamp is scheduled for Q3 of this year, aiming to support a new cohort of high-potential EdTech scale-ups. Selected ventures will receive tailored support, financial assistance of up to €50,000, and ongoing mentorship through the Venture Studio to scale their operations and generate sustainable employment opportunities.

About EdVentures

EdVentures is the first venture capital firm in the MENA region focused on EdTech, Culture, and Innovative Learning Solutions. Launched by Nahdet Misr Group, EdVentures blends investment with hands-on strategic, operational, and technical support. Since inception, it has supported over 95 startups and invested in 24 high-impact startups across the region.

About CFYE

The Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supports inclusive employment opportunities for youth, especially women, in the MENA region and beyond. CFYE bridges the gap between labor market demands and youth employability.