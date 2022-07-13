Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates announces its partnership with Junk Kouture, the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition.

Junk Kouture’s partnership with Etihad Airways will see an exciting offering across multiple communication channels, joining the sustainability goals and efforts of both companies. As part of the agreement, Etihad will provide flights to all competing teams in Junk Kouture across five international markets. Locally, Etihad will donate obsolete aircraft items such as old seat covers, carpets, cabin crew uniforms and life vests to UAE schools participating in Junk Kouture for upcycling and use in their student’s designs. A range of social media and content offerings will be developed and produced amplifying the message of grass roots change.

The partnership is announced in the lead up to the first ever World Final of Junk Kouture at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi scheduled for 11 January 2023. The iconic gold venue will host the high-octane event celebrating youth creativity, sustainability, performance and self-expression. Sixty designs, including 10 from the UAE, and their teams from New York, London, Milan, Paris and Dublin will be flown to Abu Dhabi by Etihad Airways to compete for the title of World Designer of the Year.

Supporting Junk Kouture as an events partner at the Abu Dhabi City Final in Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island and the World Final at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island is Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences. With the support of Miral and Etihad Airways, all international participants and supporters travelling to the World Final of Junk Kouture will be immersed in the culture and entertainment Abu Dhabi has to offer.

Curated to shine a light on the importance of climate change through creativity, Junk Kouture challenges young people to make striking and imaginative outfits out of 100% recyclable materials and items that are often unfairly labelled as waste. Etihad Airways are also using innovation and creativity to transform the future of flying and they are leading the industry in decarbonising aviation. The airline is reducing the impact of aviation on the environment through initiatives such as the Greenliner programme, research into sustainable aviation fuels and commitment to reduce single-use plastics. This aligns with the young participants of Junk Kouture using their innovation to create fashion from materials such as orange peel, coffee capsules, Pampas grass and single use plastic bags therefore becoming the future generation of circular engineers.

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Junk Kouture which reinforces our position as a leader in sustainability. As the UAE’s national airline, we are proud to extend our own sustainability ambitions to empower our partners to contribute in their own way. In the past, we’ve successfully partnered with artists to recycle aircraft parts into sculptures, and we’re excited about this latest journey into the world of fashion.”

Troy Armour CEO of Junk Kouture said: “We absolutely recognise and commend the tremendous efforts Etihad Airways are making towards sustainability and we’ve been blown away by their passion of what Junk Kouture is doing at grass roots level. They understand and want to support our drive for change in sustainability through creativity and innovation in young people, creating the circular engineers of tomorrow. Partnering with a global brand like Etihad Airways who aligns with our ethos and values, cements our mission at Junk Kouture and we look forward to having the team at Etihad Airways and Miral alongside us to make it happen!”

With the remaining five City Finals of Junk Kouture set to take place this autumn, including the Abu Dhabi City Final hosted in Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island, student participants from each city will battle it out for their place and a golden ticket presented by Etihad Airways on the night of the Junk Kouture World Final in the Etihad Arena on January 11, 2023. A night of creativity, performance and talent awaits. A celebration of young people and the circular engineers of tomorrow.

-Ends-

About Junk Kouture

Junk Kouture is a creative program for youth that promotes the importance of sustainability. Highlighting the fact that what we view as ‘junk’ can be recycled in useful and impactful ways, it challenges young people to create beautiful and interesting fashion outfits out of materials that are normally thrown away.

Founded in Ireland in 2010 by tech entrepreneur, and CEO of Junk Kouture, Troy Armour, the competition has recruited 100,000 participants to date, produced 15,000 distinctive designs, saved 40,000kg of waste from landfill and amazed packed crowds at 60 sold-out arena shows. Now, in 2021, Junk Kouture is expanding and going global with a 10-year ambition to enrich the lives of a billion young people through creativity and sustainability.

The Junk Kouture World Tour 2022 will take place in 6 major cities, including Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, New York City and Abu Dhabi, before the World Final, overseen by a panel of celebrity judges, taking place in January 2023.

The progressive competition is free to enter and open to all students between the ages of 13 and 18. Participants may join as individuals or in groups of up to three. Designed to create an inclusive community, educate people about the importance of protecting our planet and promoting creativity, students of all backgrounds and levels of experience are welcome to join.

Keep up to speed with all things Junk Kouture 2022, including dates and tickets to all finals across social media @junkkouture and online www.junkkouture.com.