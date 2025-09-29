With the addition of Peshawar, Etihad now operates to 83 destinations globally

First flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Peshawar full in both directions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Airways today celebrated its inaugural flight to Peshawar (PEW), expanding its network in Pakistan and providing convenient access for travellers from Pakistan to the UAE, GCC and across Etihad’s wider network.

The new direct service connects Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a city renowned for its rich history, cultural heritage, and role as a gateway to trade and tourism. The route is expected to serve strong demand from the more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE, while also enhancing two-way travel for trade, business and leisure.

Peshawar becomes Etihad’s fourth nonstop destination in Pakistan, alongside Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, further strengthening the airline’s footprint in the region and offering guests more choice and flexibility across its growing network.

“The launch of Peshawar reflects Etihad’s commitment to building a robust global network. With Pakistan being home to one of the largest expatriate communities in the UAE, we are pleased to launch this new route offering more flexibility for the community’s travel needs,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways.

“With this new service, we are going beyond connecting families and friends, we are also welcoming more visitors from Pakistan to discover Abu Dhabi as a vibrant global business and tourism destination.”

Etihad will initially operate five flights per week to Peshawar, increasing to convenient daily flights commencing 20 November. The flights will be operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft, offering 8 Business seats and 150 Economy seats, ensuring comfort, convenience, and Etihad’s renowned hospitality for all guests onboard.

Etihad’s Expanding Footprint

Flights to Peshawar launch as Etihad prepares for significant expansion across South Asia in the coming weeks. The UAE’s national airline will celebrate inaugural flights to the island of Sumatra (Medan) in Indonesia, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, and holiday paradise destination Krabi in Thailand in early October.

In early November, Etihad will touch down for the first time in new destinations across Asia and North Africa including the Tunisian capital Tunis; Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam; Chiang Mai in northern Thailand; the bustling metropolis of Hong Kong; Algiers, Algeria’s capital on the Mediterranean sea; and Medina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flight schedule

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY276 AUH 02:20 PEW 06:30 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun A320 EY277 PEW 08:00 AUH 10:25 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun A320

