Etihad launches year-round flights to Al Qassim, Bali and Jaipur

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In a massive boost to its network schedule, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the launch of flights to eight destinations this June, taking the total number of operating routes this summer to 76.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad, said: “It is an exciting month for Etihad as we deliver on our plans to expand our network with eight additional locations. We are launching flights to three important sites – Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim - which we can see from our forward-bookings are already proving popular with our guests.

“At the same time, we’ve commenced operations to new seasonal destinations and returned to popular summer hotspots. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests on board this summer and conveniently connecting more people to more places around the world.”

This Eid holiday, Etihad began operating directly to summer destinations including Nice on the French riviera and Antalya on the Turkish riviera, as well as returning to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Earlier in June, Etihad relaunched its services to the popular Spanish holiday resort of Málaga for the season.

This week, Etihad launched services directly to Jaipur, known as the pink city and a major tourist hotspot in Rajasthan, India. This marks Etihad’s 11th gateway into India, cementing Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market through increased connectivity and convenience.

On Monday 24 June, Etihad will launch a new service to Al Qassim, marking the fourth destination for Etihad in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Qassim is revered for its rich culture, lively markets, and luscious date palm groves.

The following day, 25 June, Etihad will launch its very first flight to the dream island of Bali, Indonesia. As well as offering a direct gateway for visitors to the island hotspot from the UAE, Etihad also offers convenient connections from Europe, North America and the GCC.

Etihad will operate to Bali four times a week, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the quintessential tropical island escape. Exploring the island will take visitors from pristine beaches to stunning green rice fields, with the chance to take in the local culture or simply enjoy the tranquillity that Bali is famed for.

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft Antalya – commenced 15 June EY 0539 Abu Dhabi AUH 09:20 Antalya AYT 13:00 Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays A320 EY 0540 Antalya AYT 14:20 Abu Dhabi AUH 19:35 Malaga – commenced 2 June EY 0047 Abu Dhabi AUH 03:10 Malaga AGP 08:35 Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays 787-9 EY 0048 Malaga AGP 10:15 Abu Dhabi AUH 19:20 Jaipur – commenced 16 June EY 0366 Abu Dhabi AUH 03:05 Jaipur JAI 08:05 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays A320 EY 0367 Jaipur JAI 11:00 Abu Dhabi AUH 13:00 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays Nice – commenced 15 June EY 0037 Abu Dhabi AUH 03:10 Nice NCE 07:40 Wednesdays and Saturdays 787-9 EY 0038 Nice NCE 11:15 Abu Dhabi AUH 19:15 Al Qassim – commencing 24 June EY 0627 Abu Dhabi AUH 08:00 Al Qassim ELQ 09:10 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays A320 EY 0628 Al Qassim ELQ 10:15 Abu Dhabi AUH 13:20 Bali – commencing 25 June EY 0476 Abu Dhabi AUH 22:25 Bali Denpasar DPS 11:35 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays 787-9 EY 0477 Bali Denpasar DPS 18:45 Abu Dhabi AUH 23:45 Mykonos – commenced 17 June EY 0185 Abu Dhabi AUH 08:05 Mykonos JMK 11:45 Mondays A320 EY 0185 Mykonos JMK 12:45 Abu Dhabi AUH (Via Athens) 20:25 EY 0185 Abu Dhabi AUH 07:25 Mykonos JMK 11:05 Fridays EY 0185 Mykonos JMK 12:05 Abu Dhabi AUH (via Athens) 19:45 Santorini – commenced 15 June EY 0183 Abu Dhabi AUH 07:40 Santorini JTR 11:15 Tuesdays A320 EY 0183 Santorini JTR 12:15 Abu Dhabi AUH (via Athens) 20:00 EY 0183 Abu Dhabi AUH 08:35 Santorini JTR 12:10 Saturdays A320 EY 0183 Santorini JTR 13:10 Abu Dhabi AUH (via Athens) 20:55

