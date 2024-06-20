  • Etihad launches year-round flights to Al Qassim, Bali and Jaipur

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In a massive boost to its network schedule, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the launch of flights to eight destinations this June, taking the total number of operating routes this summer to 76.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad, said: “It is an exciting month for Etihad as we deliver on our plans to expand our network with eight additional locations. We are launching flights to three important sites – Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim - which we can see from our forward-bookings are already proving popular with our guests.

“At the same time, we’ve commenced operations to new seasonal destinations and returned to popular summer hotspots. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests on board this summer and conveniently connecting more people to more places around the world.”

This Eid holiday, Etihad began operating directly to summer destinations including Nice on the French riviera and Antalya on the Turkish riviera, as well as returning to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Earlier in June, Etihad relaunched its services to the popular Spanish holiday resort of Málaga for the season.

This week, Etihad launched services directly to Jaipur, known as the pink city and a major tourist hotspot in Rajasthan, India. This marks Etihad’s 11th gateway into India, cementing Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market through increased connectivity and convenience.

On Monday 24 June, Etihad will launch a new service to Al Qassim, marking the fourth destination for Etihad in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Qassim is revered for its rich culture, lively markets, and luscious date palm groves.

The following day, 25 June, Etihad will launch its very first flight to the dream island of Bali, Indonesia. As well as offering a direct gateway for visitors to the island hotspot from the UAE, Etihad also offers convenient connections from Europe, North America and the GCC.

Etihad will operate to Bali four times a week, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the quintessential tropical island escape. Exploring the island will take visitors from pristine beaches to stunning green rice fields, with the chance to take in the local culture or simply enjoy the tranquillity that Bali is famed for.

 

Flight Number

Departure Airport

Departure Time

Arrival Airport

Arrival Time

Frequency

Aircraft

Antalya – commenced 15 June

EY  0539

Abu Dhabi

AUH

09:20

Antalya

AYT

13:00

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

A320

EY  0540

Antalya

AYT

14:20

Abu Dhabi

AUH

19:35

 Malaga – commenced 2 June 

EY  0047

Abu Dhabi

AUH

03:10

Malaga

AGP

08:35

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

787-9

EY  0048

Malaga

AGP

10:15

Abu Dhabi

AUH

19:20

Jaipur – commenced 16 June

EY  0366

Abu Dhabi

AUH

03:05

Jaipur

JAI

08:05

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

A320

EY  0367

Jaipur

JAI

11:00

Abu Dhabi

AUH

13:00

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

Nice – commenced 15 June 

EY  0037

Abu Dhabi

AUH

03:10

Nice

NCE

07:40

Wednesdays and Saturdays

787-9

EY  0038

Nice

NCE

11:15

Abu Dhabi

AUH

19:15

Al Qassim – commencing 24 June 

EY  0627

Abu Dhabi

AUH

08:00

Al Qassim

ELQ

09:10

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays

A320

EY  0628

Al Qassim

ELQ

10:15

Abu Dhabi

AUH

13:20

Bali – commencing 25 June

EY  0476

Abu Dhabi

AUH

22:25

Bali Denpasar

DPS

11:35

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays

787-9

EY  0477

Bali Denpasar

DPS

18:45

Abu Dhabi

AUH

23:45

Mykonos – commenced 17 June

EY  0185

Abu Dhabi

AUH

08:05

Mykonos

JMK

11:45

Mondays

A320

EY  0185

Mykonos

JMK

12:45

Abu Dhabi AUH (Via Athens)

20:25

EY  0185

Abu Dhabi

AUH

07:25

Mykonos

JMK

11:05

Fridays

EY  0185

Mykonos

JMK

12:05

Abu Dhabi AUH

(via Athens)

19:45

Santorini – commenced 15 June 

EY  0183

Abu Dhabi

AUH

07:40

Santorini

JTR

11:15

Tuesdays

A320

EY  0183

Santorini

JTR

12:15

Abu Dhabi AUH

(via Athens)

20:00

EY  0183

Abu Dhabi

AUH

08:35

Santorini

JTR

12:10

Saturdays

A320

EY  0183

Santorini

JTR

13:10

Abu Dhabi AUH

(via Athens)

20:55

