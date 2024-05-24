Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways is proud to announce that its procurement team has been awarded "Procurement Team of the Year for a Large Organisation" at the prestigious CIPS MENA Procurement Awards 2024. The awards ceremony, held in Riyadh, celebrated the team's outstanding performance and innovative practices in procurement.

The winning project, titled "Procurement Transformation Journey: From Transactional Process to Strategic Value Delivery," highlights the significant achievements and strategic advancements made by Etihad's procurement team. The team plays a crucial role in driving cost efficiencies, ensuring supply chain resilience, and fostering sustainable procurement practices.

Cassie Mackie, VP Procurement & Supply Chain, commented, "I am incredibly proud of our team. Their hard work, resilience, and dedication have truly paid off. This award reflects our shared commitment to excellence and the values that define Etihad. We are grateful to the CIPS MENA Committee for recognising our efforts with this prestigious award."

Etihad Airways remains committed to setting high standards in procurement, continually striving to support the financial sustainability of Etihad in a responsible manner.