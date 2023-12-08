Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways has been crowned ‘Design Airline of the Year 2023’, the top honour in the annual DesignAir Awards. The UAE’s national airline also received DesignAir’s ‘Most Improved Airline Brand’.

The awards follow in quick succession from the global edition of the World Travel Awards 2023 on Friday 1 December, where Etihad celebrated a hat-trick with Best Customer Experience, Best Economy Class and Best First Class Lounge.

The DesignAir judges commented: “Etihad has not just shone in its own region where it was crowned Design Airline of the Year Middle East, 2023 – but also our most prestigious award – Design Airline of the Year, 2023. Etihad has proven itself above all other carriers across the globe as this year’s leading global design airline.”

The award recognises Etihad’s continued investment in guest experience, which this year has included the introduction of new menus and the launch of a new design-led and sustainable Economy dining experience. The airline also welcomed a new partnership with Armani/Casa to elevate the soft furnishings and tableware in Etihad’s acclaimed Business class experience.

The airport passenger experience has also been improved following the opening of Terminal A, Etihad’s new home at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in November. The new terminal provides Etihad’s guests with a streamlined and biometric check-in experience, dedicated premium check-in services and a three-storey Business and First class lounge facility.

Etihad has also received the ‘Most Improved Airline Brand’ in this year’s awards, reflecting its monumental year.

This November, the airline celebrated its 20th anniversary and unveiled a roadmap for growth as part of its ‘Journey 2030’ vision, and an expanded network for 2024. Etihad also recently revealed the impressive cabin interiors on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft which offer enhanced levels of comfort and privacy for guests.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways’ CEO, said: “This year is a proud and pivotal moment for Etihad. As we continue to invest in creating innovative and memorable experiences for our guests, we are thrilled to be recognised as design leaders in this year’s DesignAir awards.

"On behalf of the entire Etihad family, I want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team members and our loyal customers. This prestigious recognition as the

‘Design Airline of the Year 2023’ and ‘Most Improved Airline Brand’ is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our Etihad family. We are proud and honoured by the trust and support of our customers. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

Jonny Clark, Founder of The DesignAir, said: “Etihad has worked tirelessly for a few years now improving its product, image and consistency across its fleet. It’s for these very reasons we’re proud to award Etihad as the most improved airline brand this year. The airline hasn’t stopped in its efforts to elevate the passenger experience in the skies and on the ground.”

Since 2012, the DesignAir has been recognising airlines that invest in design, product and brand, with winners selected by a panel of judges including industry experts and frequent fliers.

