Increase comes less than three months after the route was launched

Additional flight frequencies strengthen global connectivity

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, is boosting its weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur to ten a week from 15 December, 2024.

The announcement, coming less than four months after the airline began serving the Rajasthan city, underlines the popularity of the route.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad, said: "We’ve seen sensational demand for this service, and in response, we are giving even more love to India by increasing our weekly flights, providing the frequency and convenient timings our guests desire. This expansion gives Indian travellers easy access to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while offering smooth connections to our global network, all with the promise of an exceptional flying experience."

Guests flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey.

The increase in the Jaipur frequency further highlights Etihad’s deepening commitment to the Indian market where the airline has increased its capacity by more than a third over the past 12 months, and recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first service to the subcontinent.

The flights will be operated with aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, offering Etihad’s award-winning service to guests in both Business and Economy cabins, convenient flight timings to the UAE’s capital city and seamless connections to destinations across the airline’s growing global network.

Etihad’s complimentary stopover programme further enhances connectivity by allowing travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two free nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination.

Flights to and from Jaipur can be booked on etihad.com, the mobile app, Etihad Airways Contact Centres or travel agents.

Schedule for Abu Dhabi – Jaipur service, effective 15 December 2024, all times local:

Flight No Origin Departing Destination Arriving Frequency EY 0326 Abu Dhabi 14:25 Jaipur 19:00 Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat EY 0327 Jaipur 22:00 Abu Dhabi 00:45 Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat EY 0328 Abu Dhabi 21:35 Jaipur 02:10 Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun EY 0329 Jaipur 03:15 Abu Dhabi 06:00 Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sat

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae