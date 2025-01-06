Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, serves up an exciting new partnership with the Badminton World Federation, commencing in the 2025 season.

As the exclusive Official BWF Global Airline Partner from 2025, Etihad will be present at prestigious BWF World Tour events as well as the BWF World Tour Finals, BWF World Championships, BWF Sudirman Cup Finals and BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “We are excited to welcome the Badminton World Federation to our global sports sponsorship portfolio. Badminton’s growing popularity around the world, and in particular across Asia, aligns perfectly with Etihad’s expanding network as we prepare to welcome 13 new destinations in 2025.

“We value the opportunity to partner with sporting events and teams throughout the world and leverage the power of sports in uniting communities. With successful partnerships across a number of countries, we are able to reach viewers and fans spanning all corners of the globe, and we look forward to engaging with badminton fans worldwide in 2025,” De continued.

“Our partnership with Etihad Airways marks a significant milestone for BWF as we align with a global leader in air travel,” said Thomas Lund, BWF Secretary General. “Badminton’s global reach continues to grow, particularly in Asia, where it is a cherished sport and Etihad’s extensive network in the region and beyond creates an excellent synergy with our goals. Together, we aim to elevate the sport’s visibility, engage fans worldwide and deliver unforgettable experiences at our premier tournaments.

“Etihad Airways’ dedication to fostering connections through sports mirrors our commitment to uniting people through badminton’s universal appeal. From the Sudirman Cup to the World Tour Finals, this collaboration promises to enhance the fan experience, not just for those attending events but for millions following globally. We are excited to embark on this journey with Etihad Airways and look forward to an impactful partnership beginning in 2025.”

As part of this partnership, Etihad will engage with fans of the popular sport at 21 tournaments taking place across 14 countries. Etihad will bring elements of its world-renowned Emirati hospitality and engaging experiences to fans attending the key tournaments. In addition, Etihad will create engaging digital content to connect with the wider global badminton community.

Etihad Airways and the BWF will celebrate their new partnership at a special event on 10 January in Kuala Lumpur, during the first tournament of the BWF World Tour Season, the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025.

This strategic collaboration solidifies Etihad's commitment to Asia, where it serves 28 cities with seven additional destinations launching in 2025 including Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Phnom Penh and Taipei.

The agreement between Etihad Airways and BWF was made in collaboration with BWF’s global commercial agency, Infront.

-Ends-

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

ABOUT BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). It was originally the International Badminton Federation (IBF) which was founded on 5 July 1934, before being rechristened the Badminton World Federation in 2006.

The purpose and objectives of BWF include regulating, promoting, developing and popularising the sport of badminton throughout the world and organising, conducting and presenting international events at the highest level.

The BWF’s vision is to make badminton a leading global sport accessible to all – giving every child a chance to play for life. Its mission is to lead and inspire all stakeholders; to deliver entertainment through exciting events to drive fan experience; and to create innovative, impactful, and sustainable development initiatives.

BWF has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 202 Member Associations worldwide.

Poul-Erik Høyer is the BWF President, and Thomas Lund is the BWF Secretary General.

Websites: www.badminton.sport and www.bwf.sport

