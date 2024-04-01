Muscat: “Customer service is not a department, it is the mindset of an organization!” True to the spirit of collective excellence, BankDhofar reinforces its mission of delivering world-class banking experience by launching Ethraa - an innovative Service Value System (SVS).

Based on sound research and understanding of customer psychology, Ethraa clearly articulates the behavioral standards that are considered non-negotiable, to be demonstrated by all customer-facing roles in the bank. The system builds upon a framework of customer engagement through effective communication and enhanced employee awareness on the agreed service values.

In the words of Ammar Askari, Head of Customer Experience “Ethraa is a big step towards communicating to our esteemed customers, BankDhofar’s commitment of providing consistent service delivery. We want to ensure every customer interaction with the bank is exceptional. Through predictably positive experiences, we want our customers to be our brand ambassadors. Therefore, Ethraa is more than a service value system; it is our promise of making banking a more rewarding and satisfying experience across all customer touchpoints”.

The service values that serve as pillars under Ethraa, include: Relationship; as we work towards building long term relationships by offering products aligned with customer needs. Ownership; taking ownership of every customer transaction, feedback, and complaint, ensuring closure within committed service levels. Voice of Customer; capturing and acting upon customer feedback, to fine tune products, services, and overall customer interaction. Continuous Improvement; conducting regular self-assessment exercises to identify areas for improvement and work to enhance customer service. Fair Treatment and Respect; ensuring customers are treated with the utmost respect and providing transparent information on products and services. Right to choose; ensuring customers make informed choices by sharing the details of each product based on customer need. Reliability; ensuring that all the service channels including customer facing staff are available to assist. Privacy; guaranteeing the confidentiality and security of customers' personal and financial information.

Over the last 18 months, BankDhofar has significantly expanded its branch network from 65 to more than 115 branches, ensuring access to comprehensive financial services across the Sultanate. Simultaneously, the bank has invested considerably in enhancing digital and alternate channels, providing customers with a seamless and modern banking experience through more than 310 ATMs, CDMs, Full Function Machines (FFMs), and Multi-Function Kiosks (MFKs). The enhanced network strategically covers all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, including major cities and towns in the capital and interior regions. In addition, BankDhofar extends convenience of anytime banking through robust mobile and internet banking services.

Ethraa will further bolster BankDhofar’s mission of bringing best-in-class banking experience to its valued clients - equipped with new product propositions, revamped internal processes and a newly launched ‘Voice of Customer’ platform that will enable the bank to capture customers’ feedback on the quality of experience they have across its service channels and touchpoints, on an ongoing basis.