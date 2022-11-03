UAE: Ethique Advisory, a one-stop shop for business coaching, Executive Coaching, Sales & Leadership Effectiveness Training services for Startups, SMEs and MSMEs, announced the Ethique Business Acceleration Club (EBAC) in association with ActionCOACH, the world's number one coaching firm from the USA.

Ethique Business Acceleration Club is a group coaching program designed to help Business owners put the foundational blocks of their business in place.

A 3-month rolling program that asks business owners for 90 minutes commitment each week to attend the business building workshops.

A unique program designed to get the business owners to work ON their business rather than IN their business and, in the process, build business scalability.

Led by a team of experienced business coaches, this program will be available to business owners in India and UAE.

The program's first phase will touch upon six basic elements that business owners need to define and have in place for the business to initiate scalability.

Right from laying the foundational blocks of defining the business purpose to defining the customer experience are covered in the three-month duration.

Statistics and research reveal that 4 out of 5 new businesses fail. A recent study pegs this to a lack of innovation, skills & funding. It further corroborates that 53% of these failed because of a lack of mentorship.

Ethique Business Acceleration Club aims to challenge that. Its single-minded purpose is to help business owners prime their businesses for success and, in the process, set a new benchmark for successful companies.

Ethique Business Acceleration Club is the outcome of a lot of research and input from business people. We have listened and identified the common denominators to arrive at this unique practical program that provides solutions to challenges they face irrespective of the industry they operate in.

Ratish Pandey, Founder of Ethique Advisory, said, "We are enthused by the response to the Test rollouts of the program. The feedback has been fantastic." He added, "True to ActionCoach by line EBAC is all about REAL People, REAL Results. We call it the Ethique Busienss Acceleration Club as, along with coaching, it provides the Business people with a platform to engage and network with like-minded people and build lasting relationships".

With a signup fee of AED 1800 per month, it is lucratively priced for every entrepreneur looking for more - more sales, more growth and more profits.

About Ethique Advisory

Ethique Advisory, a leading business coaching and consulting firm, was founded in 2018 by Ratish Pandey, an ActionCOACH USA, certified Coach. Ethique Advisory, a franchisee of ActionCOACH, specializes in Business Coaching, Executive Coaching and Sales & Leadership Effectiveness Training.

Team Ethique Advisory works with entrepreneurs, business owners and executives to unlock their potential and steer them towards success. The team of highly experienced and skilled Coaches at Ethique Advisory offers coaching with guaranteed results. Living the ActionCOACH bottom line, Team Ethique Advisory is all about Real People and Real Results. Ethique Advisory currently has offices in India and UAE.

For more information or book a free coaching session, visit www.ethiqueadvisory.com