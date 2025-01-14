OVG Middle East appoints Danny Klima as new General Manager, Mohamed Bu Debs as Corporate Services Executive Director, and Christoff Cronje as Operations Director

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Oak View Group (OVG) and Ethara, who recently announced their appointment as the new operators of Zayed Sports City, have now taken over operations at the iconic Abu Dhabi venue.

As operators, they have announced the appointment of Danny Klima as General Manager, as well as the appointment of other management roles including Mohamed Bu Debs as Corporate Services Executive Director, and Christoff Cronje as Operations Director.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the live event, entertainment, and venue management industry, Klima will oversee the day-to-day operations in his role as General Manager with a focus on enhancing Zayed Sports City’s position as a leading sporting and entertainment destination.

With Zayed Sports City established as one of the UAE’s premier venues, OVG Middle East’s focus is to boost growth at all its facilities – Zayed Sports City Stadium, International Tennis Centre, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Zayed Sports City Ice Rink, and Pavilion, as part of their vision to transform the venue and hospitality industry in the region.

Jessica Koravos, President of Oak View Group International, said: “We are delighted to have taken over as operators of Zayed Sports City and thrilled to announce the appointment of key management roles at the venue who will be instrumental to the venue’s success as we enter a new phase in our business operations. Our ambition as operators is to create a dynamic environment at Zayed Sports City that honours its legacy while appealing to the needs and aspirations of today’s sports and event audiences.”

David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of Ethara, said: “These appointments are part of our long-term strategy to make an impact on our offerings that will not only contribute to the UAE’s economic growth but also solidify our position as a leading entertainment and sporting venue in the region. We are passionate about our vision for Zayed Sports City and are committed to strengthening its role as the premier destination for grassroots, national, and international sports and entertainment through the enhancement of the venue’s experiences, facilities, and community engagement, ensuring the venue continues to inspire and lead in the industry.”

Danny Klima, General Manager of Zayed Sports City, commented on his appointment: “It is a privilege to be named General Manager of Zayed Sports City, a destination revered not only within the UAE but across the region, steeped in a legacy of excellence. Looking ahead, our aim is to infuse Zayed Sports City with new energy, crafting a vibrant space that celebrates its heritage, deepens its ties with the community and offers new programs and opportunities that inspire active lifestyles, foster grassroots talent, and create experiences that are inclusive and accessible for all ages and backgrounds. We will be focused on making it a destination that not only hosts world-class events, but it continues to play a vital role in shaping the sports culture of the UAE, inspiring future generations to carry its torch forward.”

Since its inauguration in 1980, Zayed Sports City has become a cornerstone of community sports in the UAE, and has staged major events such as the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, the WTA-sanctioned Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, five editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, UAE National Day celebrations, President’s Cup for Ice Hockey, World Bowling Championships, WWE Live, Special Olympics World Games, Monster Jam, notable visits from dignitaries and statesmen, including Pope Francis and India’s Prime Minister Modi, and many more.

As well as serving the local sporting community, Zayed Sports City Stadium will welcome Coldplay as part of its global ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour on 9, 11, 12, and 14 January 2025. The tour’s line-up of four sold-out shows is set to become the UAE’s largest ever ticketed music event.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, owns and manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT OAK VIEW GROUP

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and the newly opened CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.