Dubai: Ethan Allen, the iconic name in American home furnishings, announced the launch of its official UAE website: www.ethanallen-uae.com. The new digital platform is designed to offer customers across the region an elegant and intuitive way to explore Ethan Allen’s full range of handcrafted furniture and décor.

From classic to contemporary, the website showcases the brand’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, comfort, and enduring style. Whether you’re furnishing a single room or designing your entire home, Ethan Allen UAE now brings inspiration and expert guidance right to your fingertips.

Visitors to the website can discover beautifully curated room collections and customizable design options, browse detailed product information, and explore a selection of pieces available for immediate delivery. The platform also provides complimentary interior design services, including 2D and 3D space planning tools, along with the ability to schedule personalized consultations with Ethan Allen’s professional design team, all aimed at delivering a seamless and inspiring customer experience.

To mark the launch, Ethan Allen UAE is offering an exclusive 25% OFF on everything, available in-store at both the Dubai Hills Mall and Sheikh Zayed Road Showroom locations.

“At Ethan Allen, we believe that great design should be both inspiring and accessible,” said Haroun Sowid, Head of Retail “Our new website reflects our dedication to providing customers with the same personalized service and elevated experience they’ve come to expect in our showrooms, now available online.”

With the introduction of www.ethanallen-uae.com, customers can now begin their journey toward a beautifully designed home from the comfort of their own space. Visit Ethan Allen UAE online and discover design that lasts a lifetime.

About Ethan Allen:

Ethan Allen, represented by the Alabbar Retail Group in the UAE, is a renowned American furniture and home décor brand with over 80 years of heritage. Established in 1932 in Beecher Falls, Vermont, Ethan Allen is celebrated for its timeless craftsmanship, innovative design, and exceptional quality.

A global leader in the furniture industry, the brand offers a wide range of products designed to create elegant and functional spaces that reflect individual style. With a commitment to blending tradition and innovation, Ethan Allen inspires homes worldwide. In the UAE, showrooms are located on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Dubai Hills Mall.