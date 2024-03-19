Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Estonia solidified its position as a leader in digital innovation at this year's LEAP, the world's largest technology event held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Trade Estonia, the exclusive deep tech partner at LEAP, highlighted its expertise in this critical field at the technology event. At the Trade Estonia stand 13 companies (the Estonian ICT Cluster, MindChip, 5.0 Robotics, GScan, Cybenetica, Nortal, Avalanche Laboratory, Helmes, B.Est Solutions Estonia, Bamboo Group, CybExer Technologies, Datel, and Miltton CIO World) showcased their innovations in robotics, cybersecurity, AI and software.

Estonia is a global leader in digital transformation, having established the world's first comprehensive digital ID system. This system has become a cornerstone of Estonia's successful digital government, offering citizens convenient and secure access to various public and private sector services.

A strong presence, including H.E. Tiit Riisalo, Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology, leading a VIP delegation, along with representatives from multiple companies participating in a united trade mission, showcased Estonia's commitment to strengthening their collaboration with the Kingdom.

Speaking on the long-standing history of collaboration between the two nations, Minister Riisalo commented, “Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to be one of the world’s largest economies by 2030 is important, and we see a significant role for Estonian companies in this endeavour. Estonia's pioneering status in digital governance is globally recognised, and there is keen anticipation worldwide for our future innovations. Our digital landscape is advancing us into a new era, optimising new technologies for the benefit of both the state and its citizens. Drawing from our experience as a digital trailblazer, Estonia is well-positioned to contribute to the evolution of modern governance in Saudi Arabia as well.”

Bolt Eyes Further Saudi Expansion

Estonian mobility giant Bolt announced ambitious plans for continued growth in Saudi Arabia. Having operated in the Kingdom since 2017, completing millions of trips and boasting hundreds of thousands of signed-up drivers, Bolt has witnessed a remarkable 10x increase in business over the past three years. Their operations now span all major Saudi cities.

“Bolt's vision aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, particularly in the development of smart cities and sustainable transportation systems,” said Markus Villig, CEO of Bolt. “We are already part of this Vision through investments in public transportation and the promotion of alternative modes of transport, including shared mobility services.” Villig sees immense potential for further expansion, driven by the growing demand for convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions in Saudi Arabia.

Estonia and KSA Forge Partnership in Digital Health

A significant development during LEAP was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Estonia, paving the way for a robust alliance in digital health technologies.

The MoU, signed by Lean Business Services and the Estonian Health Economy Association, focuses on key areas such as integrated health data platforms, the digitisation of healthcare pathways, and the creation of high-value-based care models incorporating digital therapeutics. Integrated platforms enable easy access and sharing of health data among providers, enhancing decision-making with comprehensive patient medical histories. Digitisation streamlines processes like appointment booking and prescriptions, increasing healthcare accessibility and efficiency. High-value models leverage digital tools for remote monitoring and software-based interventions, improving overall healthcare outcomes. This collaboration aims to improve the overall quality, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare services in both countries.

Commenting on the MoU, Erki Mölder, Estonian Health Economy Association said, “The Embassy of Estonia, along with Enterprise Estonia, are committed to building upon our networks and relationships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance the healthcare sector over the past few years. By leveraging Estonia's profound expertise in health technology and combining it with the expansive market potential of KSA, we aim to create a synergy that benefits both countries.”

Waleed Al-Awwad, Sales & Stakeholder Management Director, Lean Business Services, said: "This partnership marks a significant step forward in our expansion globally by the collaborative efforts with the Republic of Estonia. By combining our expertise, we aim to unlock new possibilities in the Digital Health Transformation to drive impact for a better life."

Miltton Events Expands Partnership with Ajaz

Miltton CIO World (Miltton Events), renowned for its expertise in digital, virtual, and hybrid communication strategies, signed a strategic MoU with Ajaz. This alliance aims to accelerate digital healthcare advancements in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The partnership gains added strength through its association with the Estonian Health Economy Association, facilitating further engagement with Estonian health-tech companies and fostering innovation in healthcare services.

Through this partnership, Saudi Arabian health authorities and organizations can utilize events and digital tools to enhance awareness, educate the public, and potentially train healthcare professionals in the latest technologies. This collaboration accelerates the adoption of digital healthcare solutions in Saudi Arabia, modernising the healthcare ecosystem to be more efficient, accessible, and patient-centred.

"Healthcare evolution is our shared journey towards a future where technology and compassion meet to heal and inspire," said Dr. Hamad Al Omar from Ajaz, highlighting the collaborative spirit and shared objectives of the partnership.

This agreement, signed at LEAP, the world's biggest digital event, leverages Miltton CIO World's expertise in communication and events to enhance the healthcare ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration shows strong international backing and a shared vision for using advanced communication and digital tools to modernise healthcare.

A Thriving Digital Future

Estonia's participation in LEAP showcased the nation's commitment to forging strong international partnerships that leverage digital innovation for positive social impact. The significant announcements and collaborations mark a crucial step forward in solidifying Estonia's position as a key player in the digital transformation in the region.

About Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia, a division of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, serves as the bridge connecting Estonian companies with international markets. As a government-backed entity, Trade Estonia assists Estonian businesses in formulating robust export strategies, identifying suitable partners worldwide, and navigating global opportunities. Estonia's commitment to innovative technologies, coupled with a pool of skilled professionals and adherence to Nordic business ethics, positions it as a smart choice for global partnerships. With a focus on fostering growth and facilitating connections, Trade Estonia plays a pivotal role in propelling Estonian companies onto the global stage, driving innovation and economic prosperity.

