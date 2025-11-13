(Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain): Esterad Investment Co. B.S.C. (“Esterad” or “the Company”) (Trading Code: ESTERAD) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (the “Quarter”) and first nine months of the year (the “Period”) ending 30 September 2025, reporting growth in net profit driven by its diversified portfolio and strategic initiatives.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was BD 1,180,834 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to BD1,001,936 for the same quarter in 2024, an increase of 18%. Earnings per share for the quarter was 7.3 Fils, compared with 6.5 Fils in the third quarter of last year. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter was BD 1,162,567, compared with BD 836,421 in the same period of 2024, an increase of 39%. Total income for the quarter was BD 2,156,754, compared to BD 2,737,180 in the third quarter of 2024, down by 21%.

For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, Esterad reported net profit attributable to shareholders of BD 2,712,196, compared to BD 2,323,582 in the prior-year period, an increase of 17%. Earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 was 16.8 fils, compared with 15.1 fils in the first nine months of 2024. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders amounted to BD 2,876,814 for the period, an increase of 70%, compared with BD 1,691,731 for the corresponding period of 2024. Total income for the nine-month period was BD 6,244,307, compared to BD7,431,925 in the first nine months of 2024, down by 16%.

Total equity attributable to shareholders at 30 September 2025 was BD 44,303,880 versus BD 43,377,483 at 31 December 2024, a change of 2%. Total assets stood at BD 82,739,890 at 30 September 2025, compared to BD 93,100,840 at 31 December 2024, down by 11%.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Nabeel Noorudin, Board Chairman of Esterad, stated: “Our results for the third quarter underscore Esterad’s consistent ability to deliver strong performance and create long-term value for shareholders. The growth in net profit during this Period reflects the success of our disciplined investment approach and our continued focus on unlocking value across a well- diversified portfolio. Over the past few months, we have taken significant steps to strengthen our foundations and drive sustainable growth. The establishment of Esterad Capital Limited in the DIFC represents a major milestone in our regional expansion journey, providing access to a dynamic financial and regulatory environment and reinforcing our ambition to extend Esterad’s presence in key GCC markets. This initiative marks a pivotal step toward realizing our vision of becoming a leading regional investment partner.”

He added: “We are also in the advanced stages of several strategic transactions expected to conclude by year-end, which will further enhance our profitability and operational momentum. Our strategy continues to prioritize prudent capital deployment, selective diversification, and steady growth. The progress achieved throughout 2025 has positioned Esterad on a firm trajectory, supported by a portfolio designed for resilience, adaptability, and long-term value creation. We remain committed to sustaining this positive momentum through sound governance, disciplined execution, and a forward-looking strategy.”

Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chief Executive Officer of Esterad, added: “We are pleased with the Company’s solid performance during the third quarter, which reflects the successful execution of our strategic roadmap. The improvement in income and overall portfolio performance demonstrates the tangible outcomes of our ongoing initiatives. With the establishment of Esterad Capital in the DIFC, we have expanded our access to new markets and investor networks, particularly family offices, High-Net-Worth Individuals, and global partners seeking exposure to high-quality private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. This expansion enhances our ability to capture new opportunities while reinforcing our regional footprint and reputation as a trusted investment platform.”

He continued: “As we move into the final quarter of 2025, our focus remains on accelerating the turnaround and repositioning of key assets, unlocking further value across our global portfolio, and deploying capital into high-potential opportunities. Guided by a disciplined investment philosophy and a commitment to performance excellence, we are confident in Esterad’s ability to continue delivering strong, sustainable returns to our shareholders.”

About Esterad Investment Company

Esterad Investment Co. B.S.C. (“Esterad”) is a leading investment firm and one of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s oldest established institutions. Founded in 1973 and listed on the Bahrain Bourse, Esterad has pioneered investments into key national projects and industries and has a long and proven track record of making secure investments in a variety of assets, regionally and internationally. Esterad’s investment divisions include Real Estate, Private Equity and Public Market investments. The Company invests proprietary capital across a broad spectrum of real estate assets in lucrative locations and sought-after destinations. It also leverages its extensive experience and expertise in multi sector private equity, investing in diversified industries including Infrastructure, Technology, F&B, Services, and Real Estate across the GCC. Esterad’s Public Instruments division invests capital in both equities and fixed income securities in Bahrain as well as in regional and global markets. With an ambition rooted in transformative investments in Bahrain and beyond, Esterad’s world class management team selects investments based on stringent risk parameters, and the value it can add for shareholders, and the economies and societies in which it operates and serves.