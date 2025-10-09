Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Esterad Investment Company (“Esterad”) today announced the official launch of Esterad Capital Limited (“Esterad Capital”), a newly established Category 3A asset management firm licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The launch marks a strategic milestone in Esterad’s regional expansion strategy and its ambition to enhance its presence in key financial markets across the GCC.

Esterad Capital has been established as a regional investment platform, reinforcing Esterad’s commitment to building a stronger footprint in one of the region’s most dynamic financial hubs. The new DIFC office will serve as a gateway for strategic partnerships and will provide enhanced access to international capital markets and investment opportunities.

“The launch of Esterad Capital marks a pivotal step in our growth journey and reflects our long-term vision to position Esterad as a leading regional investment platform,” said Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chief Executive Officer of Esterad and Chairman of Esterad Capital. “DIFC provides a world-class regulatory and financial ecosystem, and this strategic expansion will enable us to work closely with a few select families and High-Net-Worth Individuals, strengthen our relationships with international partners, and pursue new opportunities in private equity, real estate, and alternative investments in the UAE.”

The establishment of Esterad Capital aligns with Esterad’s growth strategy to expand its regional reach while maintaining strong governance and investment discipline. By leveraging DIFC’s robust legal and regulatory framework, coupled with its international connectivity, the company aims to enhance deal origination, accelerate capital deployment, and serve the investment requirements for strategic investors who can co-invest with Esterad.

Esterad Capital will focus on the origination, structuring, and management of investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and other strategic investments, in line with Esterad’s disciplined investment philosophy.

About Esterad Investment Company

Esterad Investment Company (“Esterad”) is a leading Bahrain-based investment firm, founded in 1973 and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. With a proven track record across real estate, private equity, and public markets, Esterad invests in high-quality assets and growth sectors across the GCC and internationally. Guided by disciplined investment principles and strong governance, Esterad is committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders and the markets it serves