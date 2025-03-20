MUSCAT: The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 18, 2025, providing an opportunity to review the organization’s progress over the past year and outline its priorities for 2025.

The meeting brought together ESO members, corporate partners, and the Board of Directors to discuss key developments, including the organization’s 2024 conservation efforts, financial performance, and strategic initiatives for the year ahead.

A key part of the AGM was the official announcement of ESO’s 2024 Annual Report, summarizing major projects, research findings, and public engagement programs undertaken over the past year. Attendees also viewed the ESO Awareness Video, which highlights the organization’s ongoing work to promote environmental responsibility and inspire sustainable practices across different sectors in Oman.

As part of the AGM, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was also convened, during which members voted on a proposed adjustment to corporate membership fees the first revision since 2008. The updated structure reflects ESO’s evolving financial requirements as it works to expand its impact, strengthen conservation programs, and align with changing sustainability regulations.

ESO Board President, Dr. Amor Al Matani, emphasized the importance of long-term collaboration and financial sustainability, stating:

"As we look ahead to 2025, our goal is to sustain and grow our programs in a way that maximizes their impact. ESO’s work is only possible because of the ongoing commitment of our members, corporate partners, and volunteers. Their continued support enables us to drive conservation efforts, enhance environmental education, and build a stronger foundation for protecting Oman’s natural heritage."