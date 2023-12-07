All 144 branded units at the Mallside Residence and Hotel sold out ahead of the scheduled sale’s event.

The collaborative venture with Hilton marks ESG Hospitality’s debut in upscale

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ESG Hospitality, a subsidiary of the Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), a global investment, engineering, and construction services company, today announced the complete sale of all branded apartments at its first development project, the Mallside Residence and Hotel in Dubai, UAE. This milestone was achieved in record time, underscoring the project’s allure and market demand.

Royal Development Company (RDC), a subsidiary of ESG, managed the development’s sales and marketing operations, leveraging its extensive experience in delivering more than 60 global projects across 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of Emirates Stallions Group, said: “The journey of ESG Hospitality has just begun with Mallside Hotel and Residence Curio Collection by Hilton, we will be accelerating our expansion into this sector with new projects, creating a unique collection of incredible lifestyle hospitality properties in the UAE and around the world.”

The Mallside Residence and Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, encompasses 144 branded apartments. This 18-floor hotel and residential tower offers a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Additionally, it features an extensive selection of retail, dining, and lifestyle offerings.

From his end Tariq Nazal, General Manager of both Royal Dunes Development and Royal Development Company, said: The swift sale of all apartment units of Emirates Stallions Group debut project reflects Royal Development Company strategic prowess and operational efficiency, and the trust and confidence buyers and investors have RDC managed projects."

Strategically located in the picturesque Dubai Hills Estate, the development promises residents breathtaking views of the emirate’s iconic landmarks, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. Its proximity to Dubai Hills Park and Dubai Hills Mall, along with easy access via Umm Suqeim and Al Khail Roads, enhances its appeal.

The development is poised to offer a unique blend of lifestyle amenities, including a range of modern facilities for vibrant living experience. Residents will also have the option to avail premium hotel services such as in-room dining and housekeeping.

As part of the global Curio Collection by Hilton, the development also features a 105-room hotel, with an all-day dining restaurant, infinity pool, pool bar, children’s pool, fitness center, and spa, which are available to both residents and guests. The tower’s top floor will host specialty restaurants and a rooftop bar and lounge, promising unparalleled dining experiences with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline.

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group (ESG) is a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), a UAE leading conglomerate across several sectors worldwide. With twenty three subsidiaries in five different industries, ESG has a diversified portfolio of projects that cover a wide range of sectors including real estate development, consultancy, design, project management, construction, infrastructure, marine works, landscaping, and hospitality management, all under one roof. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 2.3 billion as of 30 September 2023, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

Royal Development Company (RDC)

Royal Development Company (RDC) – a leading UAE-based real estate development management company – is a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), which, in turn, is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC). RDC's services encompasses all development solutions from inception to completion, including Development Management, Hospitality Development and Strategy, Investment Property and Finance Management, as well as Sales, Marketing, and CRM. To date, RDC has successfully delivered over 60 global projects spanning across 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 145 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a kind moments in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 879 billion as of September 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 500 subsidiaries and over 107,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities.

www.ihcuae.com ​​​​​​