DUBAI - UAE, ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has been won the prestigious ‘Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year Award’ at the second annual Future Workspace Summit and Awards 2022 conducted by CXO DX, a leading media platform for CXOs in the region and Leap Media Solutions.

The Future Workspace Summit and Awards recognizes top companies, technologies and products that will have impact on the future of work. ESET was conferred with the award at glittering ceremony held recently at the Address Skyview Hotel in Downtown Dubai in Dubai, which was attended by the leading names in the tech industry in the Middle Est region.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by the Future Workspace Summit and Awards and this recognition validates our efforts to deliver best in class high performance protection for businesses and organisations in the region with our endpoint security,” said Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET Middle East.

ESET has been a leader in the endpoint security and has been placed among top vendors in the world by leading independent research agencies. Recently, ESET was recognised as the Top Player in Radicati Endpoint Security Market Quadrant. And, ESET was also named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s report for its endpoint protection, detection and response capabilities.

Demes adds, “Recognition from such independent platforms, encourages us to continuously deliver the most top-notch solutions for our customers. We take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their support that enabled us to be among the top and win this prestigious award.”