For its first appearance in the Extended Detection And Response Platforms (XDR) landscape overview, ESET provided information on ESET PROTECT Elite, the all-in-one prevention, detection, & response solution combining enterprise-grade XDR

Dubai, UAE:- Global cybersecurity leader ESET has been included in Forrester’s Extended Detection And Response Platforms Landscape, Q4 2023 report. The report provides an overview of 29 vendors of XDR solutions, among which ESET is recognized as a notable vendor. Forrester conducted the research aiming to provide cybersecurity professionals with insights into the value they can expect from an XDR provider. The report helps clients in understanding vendor differences and exploring options based on size and market focus.



XDR, gradually supplanting EDR, consolidates security-relevant detections from both endpoints and other surfaces. This innovation adopts a cloud-native approach with robust big data infrastructure, prioritizing an enhanced analyst experience for top-tier detection, thorough investigation, and swift response. Forrester’s XDR landscape overview focuses on the value proposition, vendor segments, and active providers in the market. The vendors listed in the overview vary by size, region, and use cases, including the four core use cases, meeting buyers’ primary expectations: Native Detection Surface (endpoint), Native Detection Surface (workload), Incident Management, and Threat Hunting.



ESET PROTECT Elite provides large enterprises, small and midsize businesses (SMBs), and channel partners with advanced XDR, enhancing visibility and threat-hunting capabilities. This comprehensive solution integrates multilayered endpoint protection with multi-factor authentication, server security, advanced threat defense, full disk encryption, mail security, and cloud application protection.



The solution also delivers continuous vulnerability assessment with risk-based prioritization and remediation to reduce exposure to attack. It is ideal for organizations facing security resource challenges, offering continuous threat monitoring and hunting, and encompassing digital forensics, root cause analysis, and remediation guidance.

Some vendors at an earlier stage of maturity are rushing to include numerous integrations and capabilities to bridge the gap, often compromising the quality of detection in the process. ESET carefully evaluates potential new integrations while keeping up with the highest standards necessary for their delivery to avoid potentially compromising detection quality. In addition to the four core use cases, ESET concentrates on three of the six extended use cases highlighted in the overview: Native Detection Surface (additional); Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM), Policy Violations, Misconfigurations; and Detection As Code.



Zuzana Legáthová, Senior Manager of Analyst and Testers Relations at ESET, emphasized, “As the XDR market continues to emerge, customers are navigating various challenges, evaluating the feasibility of transitioning from EDR to XDR. To heighten visibility into endpoints, devices, and networks is imperative to safeguard against emerging threats. The very first appearance of our highest tier solution in the report and the acknowledgment from Forrester further cements for us ESET’s commitment to become a key player in the extended detection and response market, underscoring, in our opinion, the company’s continuous efforts to provide advanced and dependable security solutions.”



For more detailed information about ESET and its XDR solutions, please read here.

The full Forrester Extended Detection And Response Platforms Landscape, Q4 2023 report, can be downloaded here by Forrester clients or for purchase.

