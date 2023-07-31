ESET Mobile Security Premium excelled in AV-Comparatives' Mobile Security Report 2023

DUBAI - UAE: ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce that its ESET Mobile Security Premium has recently earned the prestigious "Approved Mobile Product" award by AV-Comparatives, an independent testing lab specializing in antivirus and security software evaluations. Receiving this recognition in consecutive years is emblematic of ESET’s commitment to its mission and vision, showcasing its outstanding performance and effectiveness against the latest mobile threats.

AV-Comparatives' comprehensive Mobile Security Review report examined the built-in security measures of Android and evaluated the advanced features provided by third-party security apps from 9 vendors. The assessment covered malware protection, battery consumption, functionality, app design, and overall usability. ESET’s leading product in mobile security, ESET Mobile Security Premium, demonstrated exceptional performance in all areas, providing cutting-edge security features, with a 100% mobile protection rate and 0 false positives, earning the "Approved Mobile Product" recognition.

With the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks targeting mobile devices, ESET Mobile Security Premium provides users with robust protection against malicious apps, phishing URLs, fraudulent emails and other harmful links, smishing, and other vulnerabilities. The solution combines a powerful malware scanner, real-time protection, and a cloud-assisted malware scanner to ensure the highest level of security for Android users.



In addition to its superior malware protection, ESET Mobile Security Premium includes advanced anti-theft features that enable users to remotely control a lost or stolen device. These features include location tracking, capturing pictures of the thief, and triggering actions in response to suspicious device activities. Payment protection is another security feature providing safety for users’ sensitive financial data. It prevents malicious apps from reading or replacing on-screen information of protected apps.

"We are honored for this great achievement of our mobile security solution – to be recognized ‘Approved Mobile Product’ for a second year running. It proves our determination to provide top-tier security solutions that protect our customers' mobile devices and personal data," said Matej Chomo, Product Manager for ESET Mobile Security at ESET. "Our journey has been driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We will continue to innovate and enhance our products to meet the evolving threats in the mobile landscape, ensuring our customers stay one step ahead. With this award by AV-Comparatives, we strive to set new benchmarks for excellence in mobile security."

ESET Mobile Security Premium is available for download on Google Play and offers a free 30-day trial for users to experience its comprehensive security features. For more information about ESET's mobile security solutions, please visit the official website.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance that is globally recognized.

Media Contact

Sanjeev

Vistar Communications

PO Box 127631

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com