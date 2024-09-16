ESCP Business School, the oldest school of business and management, celebrated the graduation of its first ever cohort of its Dubai campus, founded with the support of Al Rostamani Group. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in ESCP’s 200-year history, emphasising the institution’s commitment to advancing world-class education in the UAE and the Middle East.

The first cohort, fully sponsored by Al Rostamani Group, included 220 Emirati students who successfully obtained their Master of Science in Big Data and Business Analytics degree. The students, competitively selected from among the brightest talents within the UAE, were nominated by their respective government and private entities including the Eexecutive Council of Dubai, UAE Space Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masdar, Ministry of Education, Dubai Police, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, Nawah Energy Company, Dubai Future Foundation, Mubadala, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, Adnoc, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates Airlines, Federal Tax Authority, Etihad Rail, RTA, UAE Central Bank, Dubai Municipality, Etisalat, and Dewa.

A Diverse Achievement and a Historic First

This inaugural cohort is notable for being the first-ever 100% Emirati group in ESCP’s history. The graduates, who hail from all seven emirates, and include a gender-balanced mix of 50% female and 50% male, reflect the program’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Marking the students’ achievement, the graduation ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Philippe Houzé, Chairman of the Board ESCP Business School; Prof. Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School; Mazen Dalati, CEO of Al Rostamani Group; Abdulrahman Saqr, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Human Capital Officer of Al Rostamani Group; and proud family members of the graduates.

The cohort, which was named the “Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani Inaugural Cohort” in honour of the late founder of the Al Rostamani Group, symbolises the fusion of tradition and innovation that the Dubai campus represents.

ESCP’s Dubai campus is the institution’s first venture outside of Europe and the seventh campus in its global network, after Berlin, London, Paris, Madrid, Torino, and Warsaw. This expansion represents a bold step in bringing progressive, globally recognized education to the UAE, a country that continues to evolve as a hub for innovation and knowledge.

Commenting on the ceremony, Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, said, “Our partnership with ESCP Business School is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders in the UAE. Representing the values of the late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, who championed the transformative power of education, we are thrilled to see these talented Emirati students graduate and look forward to seeing them transition into roles that will significantly contribute to the UAE’s digital transformation. On the behalf of Al Rostamani Group, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of them.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about the milestone, Philippe Houzé, Chairman of the Board ESCP Business School, said, “Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our inaugural graduating class in Dubai. Equipped with newly gained skills, they are now poised to lead in an era of technological advancement. Reflecting the pioneering spirit that defines this institution, they will not only drive the UAE’s progress but carry forward the values of visionary leadership and lifelong learning embodied by the late founder Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, after whom this cohort was named."

Reflecting on the Journey

With state-of-the-art facilities and a curriculum designed to foster innovation and leadership, ESCP’s innovative programs (ESCP was ranked by FT as number 1 globally in Finance this year), including the Master of Science in Big Data and Business Analytics, are tailored to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of today’s business landscape. It’s courses also emphasizes practical experience, preparing graduates to meet the evolving demands of the job market, address contemporary business challenges, and meet the needs of a global market.

About ESCP Business School

Founded in 1819, ESCP Business School is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious business schools. With campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin, Warsaw, and now Dubai, ESCP is consistently ranked among the top business schools globally. The school’s mission is to inspire and educate purpose-driven leaders who will shape the world’s future.

About Al Rostamani Group

Established by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, Al Rostamani Group is a leading UAE family business conglomerate known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and its core values of commitment, care, and vision. With operations spanning various industries, the group continues to be a pioneering force in the region’s business landscape.