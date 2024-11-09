Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Erth Real Estate Company is taking part in Cityscape Global 2024, held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, to showcase its legacy and extensive real estate experience with projects that combine quality and innovation to achieve sustainable real estate products. Saud Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Chief Executive Officer and managing director at Erth, noted that the company seeks to reshape the concept of housing spaces, with projects that push the boundaries of real estate units to bring a modern and innovative lifestyle that reflects the Saudi Vision 2030.

He said: “Erth Real Estate is advancing steadily towards building a sustainable future in real estate, with projects that stand out from others and reflect our commitment to the KSA 2030 Vision. By taking part in Cityscape Global 2024, we aim to achieve a qualitative leap in the sector with projects that meet the needs of the present and lay the foundations for the future.”

At Cityscape Global, Erth Real Estate will showcase its prominent projects, including the Raffles Residence Jeddah project, a quality residence, which combines modern architecture with luxury, with Red Sea frontage and luxurious designs that suit the pace and requirements of modern life. The project offers a variety of recreational and service facilities that enhance the quality of life, including swimming pools, gyms and a kids club.

Located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf between Dammam and Al Khobar, Al Marina project is another architectural masterpiece by Erth Real Estate, featuring a vast lagoon and expanded green spaces that make up 60% of the project. The project also includes high-end residential neighborhoods and villas that suit all kinds of tastes, in addition to the luxurious palaces area, all of which reflect a contemporary style and ensure privacy for residents.

The Maab project in Makkah, located in Masar, at 850 meters from the Holy Mosque, features luxury residential towers that combine authenticity and comfort, with public facilities that promote community interaction.

Erth Real Estate will also be showcasing yet another project, (Thee Erth) in Alyasmeen in the heart of Riyadh. Spanning over 60,000 square meters, the much-anticipated project will redefine the concept of urban development aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

*Source: AETOSWire

Ms. Eman Alsharidah, Assistant Marketing Manager.

Eman.alsharidah@erth.sa