Abu Dhabi – Erth Abu Dhabi has been awarded the prestigious Emiratisation Award by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in recognition of its continued commitment to advancing national talent. The accolade was presented during a ceremony at the Zayed National Museum, celebrating hotels that exceeded their Emiratisation targets for 2025 and actively supported national workforce development initiatives while upholding programme standards.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s journey, as it is awarded for the second consecutive year, underscoring sustained excellence and the institutional approach adopted by the hotel in empowering Emirati talent and developing their skills within a professional environment aligned with the highest global standards in the hospitality sector.

The hotel successfully surpassed its Emiratisation targets through innovative initiatives and high-quality training programs, alongside effective collaboration with relevant entities. This has contributed to creating meaningful and sustainable opportunities for UAE nationals within the tourism sector and strengthening their presence across various hospitality specialisations.

In this context, Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth Abu Dhabi, stated:

“Erth Abu Dhabi is a living legacy of the UAE’s culture and heritage, representing the original essence of Emirati hospitality, with Emirati talent at the heart of its journey. This achievement reflects our sustained commitment to nurturing national capabilities, reinforcing the impact of our efforts to create meaningful career pathways that support the UAE’s Emiratisation vision and the ongoing evolution of its tourism sector”.

This achievement further confirms that Emiratisation is no longer just a target, but a deeply rooted institutional culture and a strategic approach driving the future of the UAE’s hospitality sector towards greater excellence and sustainability.

About Erth Abu Dhabi

Erth Abu Dhabi is an integrated hospitality and leisure destination that brings together the authenticity of Emirati heritage and the spirit of contemporary design, offering a balanced experience that includes accommodation, dining, leisure activities, and sports facilities, within an environment that celebrates wellness, culture, and community.

For more information, please visit our website: www.erth.ae

Or contact:

Alina Abramovich

Director of Marketing

Phone: +971 2 497 5788

Mobile: +971 58 165 0144

Email: aabramovich@erth.ae