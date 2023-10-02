Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is participating in GITEX GLOBAL 2023 between the 16th to the 20th of October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates under the theme ‘Imagine Possible’.

At this year’s GITEX GLOBAL, Ericsson will demonstrate the power of limitless connectivity and how high-performing networks can help realizing a digital Net Zero future and empower new experiences for consumers and enterprises.

Visitors will be able to engage with subject matter experts at the Ericsson stand and discover demos of cutting-edge 5G technologies, like eXtended Reality (XR).

The June edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report estimates that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) 5G subscriptions will reach over 70 million by 2028, accounting for 86 percent of total subscriptions at the end of the period. The GCC countries are frontrunners in global 5G network deployments and service offerings, such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Through technology, collaboration and fostering fruitful conversations with industry professionals, Ericsson strives to propel the digital future of the region and inspire the next generations of leaders to join the region’s technological revolution.

GITEX GLOBAL presents an opportunity to network and connect with leaders, industry influencers, and key government stakeholders. The Ericsson stand will be located at Hall 21.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com