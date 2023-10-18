Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has won the coveted 5G Innovator of the Year at the edge Technology Leadership Awards 2023 for the second year in a row.

The 5G Innovator of the Year award reaffirms Ericsson's 5G leadership position and commitment to connecting people, transforming businesses and building a sustainable future through the provision of cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure, innovative solutions, and transformative technologies.

Ericsson has been at the forefront of advancing the 5G network revolution. Its dedication to innovation has birthed a plethora of cutting-edge end-to-end product portfolios, including energy-efficient 5G RAN solutions and triple-band, tri-sector 5G radio, Radio 6646, that significantly reduce power consumption, underscoring its commitment to customer needs and sustainability. The organization continues to invest in research and development and currently has an impressive portfolio of over 60,000 patents.

Additionally, Ericsson has further bolstered its commitment to transforming industries and businesses with its enhanced premier Private 5G capabilities. Through its various sustainable development initiatives, it is bridging the digital divide, improving lives, and creating a sustainable future.

The ‘edge Technology Leadership Awards‘ is a platform to honor the visionaries of the technology industry, individuals, businesses, and vendors alike that have paved the way for the future.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com