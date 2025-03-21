Ericsson ( NAS D AQ: ERIC) and Ooredoo Qatar hosted a Technology Day, providing Ooredoo Qatar’s employees with an in-depth look at the latest advancements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and automation that support Ooredoo Qatar’s digital transformation journey.

The event featured interactive demonstrations and expert-led discussions, highlighting how next-generation technologies can enhance network capabilities, drive operational efficiency, and transform digital experiences.

Live demonstrations showcased Ericsson’s cutting-edge hardware and software solutions, providing hands-on experience with advanced tools designed to support Ooredoo Qatar’s digital transformation journey. The discussions also covered strategic approaches for leveraging 5G capabilities and creating innovative service offerings to enhance consumer experiences and generate new revenue streams, as well as utilizing AI and automation for real-time network optimization.

In addition to the technology showcases, the event served as a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing between Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar. Participants engaged in deep-dive sessions on network resilience and digital ecosystem growth, further strengthening Ooredoo Qatar’s position as a leader in Qatar’s telecom sector.

The Technology Day concluded with a networking session, where participants shared key takeaways and discussed strategies for integrating advanced solutions into Ooredoo's operations. With these advancements, Ericsson remains dedicated to supporting Ooredoo Qatar in delivering world-class connectivity and customer experiences.

